Amazon Shoppers Love This Electric Bike for Commuting, Recreation, and More 

Whether you enjoy miles-long trips around your neighborhood or prefer to commute via bicycle, you might have considered buying an electric bike at some point. There's plenty of research to be done in order to find the right bike for you, but to start, we've found a stellar option for beginners on Amazon. If you're thinking about investing in an e-bike, the Ancheer 26-inch Electric Mountain Bike is a great place to begin, since it's affordable compared to other models on the market, easy to set up, and beloved by Amazon reviewers.
The bike features an aluminum alloy frame with dual disc brakes and a high strength steel suspension fork. It also has a 36V 10Ah Lithium-ion battery and 350W stable brushless motor, which provides a smooth ride and the ability to reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour. The brand says the battery should last between 21 and 40 hours per charge, and Amazon reviewers back this claim up by complimenting the impressive battery life. You'll also find 21-speed gears, which allow you to climb hills and traverse different terrains with ease.
To buy: Ancheer Electric Mountain Bike, amazon.com, from $640
Amazon shoppers love this bike for daily and recreational use, as evidenced by a growing number of five-star reviews. "Amazing little bike! I love how convenient it's made my life. I ride this to work every day and it's a [six] mile trip, one full charge will get me there and back and I'll have [two] bars left so its indicative of the battery life," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper said that this bike has completely changed their day-to-day routine. "Most importantly, if you're thinking about an e-bike, or you like biking, but want more range on your bike (more distance for you effort), this is the answer...I live within about [five] miles of most things I need to get to, and this has straight-up replaced my car for those trips."
