Amazon Shoppers Love This Electric Bike for Commuting, Recreation, and More 

Whether you enjoy miles-long trips around your neighborhood or prefer to commute via bicycle, you might have considered buying an electric bike at some point. There's plenty of research to be done in order to find the right bike for you, but to start, we've found a stellar option for beginners on Amazon. If you're thinking about investing in an e-bike, the Ancheer 26-inch Electric Mountain Bike is a great place to begin, since it's affordable compared to other models on the market, easy to set up, and beloved by Amazon reviewers.