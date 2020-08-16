This Amazon Beach Umbrella Makes Anywhere Feel Like the Amalfi Coast

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Amalfi Coast is known for its narrow pedestrian-only streets lined with cafés and boutiques, locally made limoncello, and cathedrals like the mosaic-tiled dome of the Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta. But, above all, the coastal town is known for the warm Mediterranean waves splashing on its pebbled beaches. Travelers come from around the world to bask in the Italian sun and sip prosecco under the ocean-hued beach umbrellas.

Most of us are vacationing in our backyard (or the nearest park) rather than jet-setting to Italy, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make our stationary escapes feel like the dreamy Amalfi Coast.

That’s where the Ammsun beach umbrella comes in. The 6.5-foot umbrella looks uncannily like the Italian ombrelli lining the Positano Spiaggia. It’s lightweight and comes with a bag to easily carry it to your backyard, the park, or a nearby beach.

The canopy has a built-in air vent to increase its wind tolerance, and if you’re using it at the beach, it comes with a sand anchor. Its sturdy aluminum pole is fully adjustable too. With the touch of a button, the head tilts to provide shade at any time of day. Plus, the umbrella provides UPF 50+ sun protection — blocking over 98 percent UVA and UVB rays.