Travelers Call This Stylish and Durable Carry-on the 'Best Suitcase' They've Ever Owned — and It's $75 Now
Mother's Day is around the corner, and for those of us still searching for the perfect gift, Amazon is the place to go. The online retailer has you covered when it comes to gifting, since it has an entire storefront dedicated to mom-themed presents. It includes plenty of items that avid travelers will love, including backpacks, camping chairs, and travel coffee cups, and some are on sale. One of our favorite finds is a carry-on suitcase from American Tourister that's currently available in a stunning pink color and is on sale for just $75.
The American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Carry-On Suitcase is made with a durable ABS thermoplastic exterior, complete with a textured pattern that will hide scuffs and scratches. Inside, you'll find a zippered mesh compartment on one side and compression straps on the other, allowing you to keep your belongings organized and secure. There's also another small zippered pocket to keep essentials safe and easily accessible. The interior is fully lined, so it's easy to keep clean for every trip. And if you're a notorious overpacker, don't worry: The bag zips to expand for extra packing space.
It measures 22 by 14 by 9 inches, so it'll meet most domestic and international carry-on size requirements. And at 6.3 pounds, it's an impressively lightweight option that will be easy to transport, whether you're placing it in the overhead bin on an airplane or rolling it through city streets. That said, the bag also features four 360-spinner wheels and an adjustable ergonomic handle that make it easy to maneuver. And if you're a notorious overpacker, don't worry, since the bag zips to expand for extra packing space.
The suitcase comes in five colors, but right now only the light pink hue is available at the $75 sale price on Amazon, which we have to say makes it all the more perfect for a Mother's Day gift. Despite the affordable price tag, reviewers say the carry-on is high quality, and the fun exterior design reminds us of a less expensive version from a brand loved by Amal Clooney.
To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $110)
Shoppers love this suitcase, giving it more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and it's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer said it's "the perfect carry-on size" and also noted that it's "very durable and lightweight." A second traveler highlighted the bag's impressive maneuverability, going on to say that the "wheels are smooth and make moving around super easy."
Another shopper who identifies as an overpacker complimented how surprisingly spacious the bag is. "I managed to pack all my clothes and shoes for a 10-day trip in this suitcase," they wrote, adding that they bought two more bags for their teenage daughters — that's how much they love it. A final customer shared that they used it for an 8-day trip and spoke of its spacious chamber, lightweight design, and high quality, adding that this suitcase was their "best purchaser" for the year.
If you're looking to nail Mother's Day this year, shoppers say this suitcase makes the "perfect gift." A reviewer who purchased it as a gift reported that their mom was obsessed with the color and went as far as to call it "the best suitcase" she'd ever owned. Still on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift for your travel-loving mom? Don't miss out on this stylish, durable suitcase from American Tourister, especially while it's on sale for just $75.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.