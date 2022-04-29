Travelers Call This Stylish and Durable Carry-on the 'Best Suitcase' They've Ever Owned — and It's $75 Now

Another shopper who identifies as an overpacker complimented how surprisingly spacious the bag is. "I managed to pack all my clothes and shoes for a 10-day trip in this suitcase," they wrote, adding that they bought two more bags for their teenage daughters — that's how much they love it. A final customer shared that they used it for an 8-day trip and spoke of its spacious chamber, lightweight design, and high quality, adding that this suitcase was their "best purchaser" for the year.