The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50
While fashion rules aren't as strict as they used to be, most people still abide by the tradition of waiting to wear white until Memorial Day. If you're in the market for white dresses, in particular, to wear this summer, whether you're looking for something casual for the beach or a dressier option for dinners and nights out, we have you covered. Consult our guide to some of the best dresses on Amazon that you can add to your cart right now in order to have them in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The list includes mini, midi, and maxi dresses, as well as lace and crochet options, a variety of necklines and sleeve lengths, and more.
Plus, if you're looking for a white dress for a bridal shower, engagement photos, or other wedding-related activities, any of these options will do just the trick. The best part? All of these dresses are under $50, so you can add some summertime flair to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. With that, you might even want to take cue from reviewers who say they've bought more than one. Keep reading for our top picks.
Exlura Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress
This dress is perfect for travel since it's a versatile pick that you can wear multiple ways. It has a flattering square neckline with flowy sleeves that you can style both on or off your shoulders. An open back with a tie will help you find a secure fit (plus, it will show a bit of skin and increase breathability). It's made from a flowy material and has a ruffled skirt, so it'll move beautifully and ensure a breezy look and feel. You can shop it in sizes XS to 2XL.
It has more than 4,700 five-star ratings, and the photos reviewers shared wearing the dress are absolutely stunning. "This dress made me feel so confident," one reviewer wrote. They added that it "was very flattering and it wasn't tight so [it's] very wearable" when worn for long periods of time.
To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $58)
Romwe Stretchy A Line Swing Dress
If you're looking for more coverage up top, go for this swing dress from Romwe. It has a high, round neckline with flowing ruffled sleeves and an a-line skirt with just a bit of volume. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, so it has enough stretch to find a comfortable fit. You can shop it in sizes XS to 2XL, and if you're someone who buys multiples when they find an item of clothing they love, this dress comes in 20 pretty colors.
More than 6,600 Amazon shoppers rave about the dress, with one calling it "very comfy and versatile." Another said they "wore this on a particularly humid day and [it] was pretty comfortable with the light fabric," confirming that it's a solid pick for summertime wear.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
Exlura Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
For a polished look that's ideal for cocktail parties or nights out, opt for this long-sleeve mini dress from Exlura. It features a square neckline, playful puff sleeves, and an a-line skirt. It's made from lightweight polyester that shoppers say is breathable — a key factor when considering dresses for warm weather wear. The smocked back will hold you in without making you feel restricted and allow you to move (and even dance) with ease. It's available in sizes XS to 2XL.
With more than 1,200 perfect ratings, it also takes the title of Amazon's best-selling "baby doll dress." One reviewer said it is "extremely flattering and comfortable," as well as a "must-buy." Another complimented the "great quality for the price," sharing that they "got so many compliments' while wearing it.
To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $46)
Kirundo Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Dress
For days spent sightseeing or dinners by the beach, this casual tiered dress is the way to go. It's made from a blend of polyester and rayon and includes a lining so you don't have to worry about it being see-through. The dress, which runs in sizes small to XL, has a high neckline and cap sleeves, as well as a keyhole button closure in the back.
Wearers say it's great for summer, including one who wrote, "[I] wore for my outdoor wedding shower and was nice and loose and cool for the 90 degree day." Another added that the "cute flattering summer dress delivers comfort and style."
To buy: amazon.com, $37
Nautica Easy Classic Polo Dress
Whether you're hitting the tennis court, golf course, or you just prefer a sporty look, you can't go wrong with this dress from Nautica. It's made from ultra-soft cotton with just a touch of elastane, so it'll remain cool and breathable on hot days and it has plenty of stretch to move with you. The dress has short sleeves, which add helpful coverage if you'll be out in the sun all day, and a stylish polo collar with five buttons on the chest. You can shop this style in sizes XS to 2XL.
More than 1,300 shoppers love the sporty dress, and it's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer who wore it to a golf tournament said it's "super comfortable and flattering." Another wearer highlighted how well the dress feels in hot weather. "Living in a tropical climate I can justify having a few of these [dresses], and Nautica lasts for years to come!"
Viishow Short Sleeve Maxi Dress
Maxi dresses are always a great option for summer if you're looking to stay cool while still having plenty of coverage. This short-sleeve pick will feel like your favorite t-shirt in dress form. It's made from an ultra-soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex with a round neck and elastic at the waist for a flattering look. Plus, there are pockets at the hip, offering the perfect spot to store your hotel room key, lip balm, or other small essentials while you're on the go. This is also a size-inclusive option, since it ranges from XS to 4XL.
More than 39,000 Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, and it's no surprise why. One reviewer said, "As a busy mom these dresses make finding an outfit for any occasion easy." They went on to say, "I have purchased about a total of eight different colors and patterns at various times."
To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $42)
Zesica Summer Bohemian Strapless Dress
If a bohemian, hippie-esque dress is what you're looking for, don't miss this strapless option from Zesica. It has a smocked bodice with ruffled trim around the neckline and a tiered, flowing skirt with delicate crochet details. Since there's elastic on the chest and at the waist, the dress will stay securely in place without feeling too restricted and allowing you to move freely. Plus, it has a lining in the skirt, so you'll have full coverage when you wear it. You can shop this dress in sizes small to XL.
Whether you're looking for a new dress for brunch, graduation, or a wedding event, this definitely fits the bill. "The quality is fantastic, the material [is] heavy but soft, and the way it moves is perfect," one reviewer wrote. "I'm planning to buy it in a few different colors for summer."
To buy: amazon.com, $41
Floerns Square Neck Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress
This gorgeous maxi dress has a stunning swiss dot texture that you can easily dress up or down for seasonal events or trips to the beach. It has a square neckline, ruffled sleeves, an open back, and hem that hits just past the ankles. You'll also find elastic at the waist for a cinched effect that will allow for plenty of movement. Sizes range from XS to large.
Fans of Hill House Home will love that it's a perfect dupe for the Ellie Nap Dress in swiss dot but at a fraction of the price. One wearer said it "fits perfectly," adding that the "fabric is soft and lightweight without being see-through."
Ecowish Elegant Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress
A midi dress is perfect for daytime parties, evening events, and more, since you can change the look from casual to dressy with just your shoes and a few accessories. This version from Ecowish, which hits a few inches past the knee, has a unique lace pattern, a high neckline, ruffled sleeves, and a fitted waist. It runs in sizes small to XL.
It has more than 3,500 five-star ratings and is an ideal option for everything from summer travel to bridal parties. Wearers rave about the dress on Amazon, with one shopper even calling it "the most flattering dress ever."
To buy: amazon.com, $49 (originally $56)
BerryGo Embroidery Pearl Button Maxi Dress
If you're looking for a more formal white dress that you can dress up for summertime parties, or perhaps even your own bridal shower, don't miss out on this stunning option from BerryGo, especially while it's on sale for just $45. The 100 percent cotton dress features a beautiful eyelet pattern throughout with cutouts, as well as elegant pearl-like buttons. It also features a slip lining, so shoppers say it's easy to wear the dress without a bra and still have plenty of coverage. It's available in sizes 0 to 14.
Thousands more wearers love the look and feel of the dress, with one writing that it "looks much more expensive" than it is. Another added that it's an "attractive yet comfortable summer dress for hot summer days." They also noted that "the eyelet fabric Is breathable, beautiful, and provides versatile uses for the dress."
To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $60)
Zattcas Short Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress
This maxi dress has several features that make it both an impressively comfortable and stylish option for warm-weather wear. First, its smocked bodice and slight v-neck provide plenty of coverage and enough stretch to let you breathe and not restrict movement. Similarly, breezy butterfly sleeves will help keep you cool on hot days, while offering a flattering, delicate look. Finally, the high-low hem increases airflow and makes the dress versatile for casual and formal wear. It runs in sizes XS to XXL, and some shoppers suggest sizing down for a better fit since the dress has plenty of stretch.
Shoppers rave about the high-quality feel of the dress. One said it's "flattering and comfortable," adding that it's a "lovely summer dress at a reasonable price." Another reviewer mentioned that because of the stretchy smocked top, it also works well as a maternity dress. "I'm 20 weeks pregnant and the waistline and flowy-ness of this dress works perfectly."
To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $50)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.