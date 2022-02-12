The 25 Best Travel Essentials to Shop for Less Than $25 at Amazon This Weekend

Score top-rated travel accessories, beauty products, comfortable clothing, and more.
By Rebecca Carhart February 11, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As much as we love to splurge on a new set of luggage or a pair of noise-canceling headphones from time to time, we also can't resist a too-good-to-be-true bargain — which is why we appreciate Amazon. Not only does the mega-retailer have a daily deals section highlighting the best discounts of the day, but it also has an outlet store full of marked-down overstock products and special sections dedicated to affordable finds.

Basically, it's become our one-stop shop for budget-friendly items — especially when it comes to travel essentials. There are thousands of travel finds on the site, ranging from carry-on suitcases to comfortable walking shoes. It can be difficult to sift through, but to help you out, we rounded up the 25 best travel items for less than $25 to shop this weekend. 

Related: Shoppers Are Calling These Slim-Fit Joggers the 'Perfect Travel Pants' — and They Start at $11

Right now, you can score this best-selling toiletry bag for 15 percent off, or get a five-pack of these vaccine card holders for a mere $7. If you're looking for ways to make packing easier, you may want to snag this already affordable set of compression packing cubes or this digital luggage scale, both of which are less than $20. 

Beauty lovers will be happy to see this sunscreen set available for just over $18 and this travel-sized skincare set for only $15. There are tons of travel-friendly tech finds going for less than $25, too, including these Apple EarPods, this universal power converter, and this tech organizer

And if you're looking to upgrade your travel wardrobe for cheap, you're in luck — there are plenty of comfy under-$25 items for both men and women this weekend. For example, these flattering leggings can be yours for $24, and this Hanes hoodie is on sale for only $15. 

No matter what you're looking for, there's likely an affordable option for you on this list. Keep reading to see all 25 of our favorite under-$25 travel essentials to shop on Amazon this weekend. 

Best Under-$25 Travel Accessories 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Under-$25 Women's Travel Clothes

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Under-$25 Men's Travel Clothes

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Under-$25 Travel Tech 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Under-$25 Travel Beauty Products

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com