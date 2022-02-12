The 25 Best Travel Essentials to Shop for Less Than $25 at Amazon This Weekend
As much as we love to splurge on a new set of luggage or a pair of noise-canceling headphones from time to time, we also can't resist a too-good-to-be-true bargain — which is why we appreciate Amazon. Not only does the mega-retailer have a daily deals section highlighting the best discounts of the day, but it also has an outlet store full of marked-down overstock products and special sections dedicated to affordable finds.
Basically, it's become our one-stop shop for budget-friendly items — especially when it comes to travel essentials. There are thousands of travel finds on the site, ranging from carry-on suitcases to comfortable walking shoes. It can be difficult to sift through, but to help you out, we rounded up the 25 best travel items for less than $25 to shop this weekend.
Right now, you can score this best-selling toiletry bag for 15 percent off, or get a five-pack of these vaccine card holders for a mere $7. If you're looking for ways to make packing easier, you may want to snag this already affordable set of compression packing cubes or this digital luggage scale, both of which are less than $20.
Beauty lovers will be happy to see this sunscreen set available for just over $18 and this travel-sized skincare set for only $15. There are tons of travel-friendly tech finds going for less than $25, too, including these Apple EarPods, this universal power converter, and this tech organizer.
And if you're looking to upgrade your travel wardrobe for cheap, you're in luck — there are plenty of comfy under-$25 items for both men and women this weekend. For example, these flattering leggings can be yours for $24, and this Hanes hoodie is on sale for only $15.
No matter what you're looking for, there's likely an affordable option for you on this list. Keep reading to see all 25 of our favorite under-$25 travel essentials to shop on Amazon this weekend.
Best Under-$25 Travel Accessories
- Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, $20 (originally $23)
- Roveteck Five-Pack of Vaccine Cardholders, $7 (originally $10)
- Alameda Four-Pack of Compression Packing Cubes, $20 (originally $26)
- World's Best Neck Pillow, $11
- Etekcity Digital Luggage Scale, $15
Best Under-$25 Women's Travel Clothes
- Dragon Fit High-waisted Leggings, $24
- Sampeel Knot Tunic, $24
- Roxy Cabo Flip-flops, $20
- Champion Powerblend Joggers, $20 (originally $45)
- Reoria Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $25 (originally $36)
Best Under-$25 Men's Travel Clothes
- Hanes EcoSmart Pullover Hoodie, $15 (originally $29)
- Fruit of the Loom Joggers, $15 (originally $20)
- Adidas Adilette Shower Slides, $15 (originally $25)
- Amazon Essentials Slim-fit Shorts, $18
- Champion Classic Jersey Tee, $12
Best Under-$25 Travel Tech
- Fyy Electronic Organizer, $13
- iWalk Mini Portable iPhone Charger, $22 (originally $26)
- Bze Selfie Stick, $20 (originally $30)
- Saunorch Universal International Power Adapter, $17 (originally $26)
- Apple EarPods, $18 (originally $29)
Best Under-$25 Travel Beauty Products
- SunBum Travel-Sized Sunscreen Set, $19 (originally $25)
- Gilette Venus Travel Razor, $9
- Skogfe Four-Pack of Refillable Perfume Bottles, $9
- E.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit, $15
- Funtouch Rechargeable Lighted Travel Mirror, $17 (originally $21)
