Amazon Shoppers Love This Travelpro Carry-on Suitcase — and It’s $300 Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If holiday travel is in your near future, now's the perfect time upgrade your luggage, since you can score major savings on customer-favorite brands, like Travelpro, during Cyber Weekend.

The Travelpro Luggage Crew 21" Carry-on Spinner Suitcase is made with the same innovations as the luggage used by professional flight crews. If you thought carry-on rolling suitcases were bulky and hard to travel with, this version from Travelpro will change your mind. Plus, you can save $300 if you buy it on Amazon during the site's Cyber Monday sale.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $460)

The interior of the bag includes a full-length interior lid pocket, side mesh, wet pockets, adjustable straps, and a removable hanging garment bag, allowing you to easily pack all your essentials. Plus, the bag can expand an extra two inches if needed.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

In addition to being durable, spacious, and easy to carry (thanks to eight self-aligning 360-degree spinner wheels), this suitcase includes high-tech features that make it an even better travel companion. An external USB port allows you to charge your devices, and even store them in a dedicated USB charger pocket.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.