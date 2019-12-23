19 Travel Necessities T+L Readers Couldn't Stop Buying on Amazon in 2019
Hint: Readers loved travel pillows this year.
From neck-supporting pillows to wireless headphones, Amazon is a one-stop shop for all things travel. But with so many items on offer — bags, packing organizers, and more — we wondered: what were this year's most-bought products?
To answer that question, we turned to Amazon and found the top 19 travel necessities that Travel + Leisure readers couldn't stop ordering this year. The following list features a variety of must-haves that make traveling more comfortable, including travel pillows, compression socks, and garment bags.
Read on to find out if your favorite travel product made this year's list.
1. Trtl Travel Pillow
This best-selling travel pillow offers just the right amount of neck support.
2. Trtl Pillow Plus
The deluxe version of the Trtl Pillow includes an adjustable strap and waterproof carrying bag.
3. Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks
These comfortable, durable compression socks are perfect for long flights.
4. Zegur Carry-on Garment Bag
This sleek garment bag will keep your suits and other clothing wrinkle-free when you travel.
5. Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
This pillow is made from memory foam and includes 360-degree neck and chin support.
6. MLVOC Travel Pillow
This comfortable memory foam travel pillow is a worthwhile purchase on its own. But, luckily for shoppers, this set also includes a contoured eye mask and ear plugs for even better sleep.
7. Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella
This umbrella may be compact and lightweight, but its Teflon coating provides maximum water repellency and vents help it stand up against wind.
8. AirComfy Ease Inflatable Travel Pillow
If you're looking for a pillow that can provide both neck and lumbar support, this inflatable option is perfect for you.
9. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Block out the rest of the world while traveling, thanks to these comfortable wireless headphones.
10. Huzi Infinity Pillow
This uniquely-shaped pillow can be used several different ways to help you sleep comfortably, no matter where your travels take you.
11. Modoker Convertible Garment Bag
This versatile garment bag and duffel combination is a must-have carry-on item. It has enough space for all your essentials and will keep your clothes from wrinkling.
12. Shacke Pak Set of Packing Cubes
When it comes to luggage organization, packing cubes are a life-saver. This set includes four bags in different sizes, giving you room for all your travel essentials.
13. Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose is a trusted name in audio, especially if you're looking for wireless Bluetooth headphones. The QuietComfort II headphones are compatible with Alexa voice control, making them the perfect on-the-go accessory.
14. Hibag Pack of 12 Travel Compression Bags
These compression bags allow you to pack everything you need for a trip without overstuffing your suitcase.
15. Doace Travel Voltage Converter and Adapter
If you're traveling with blow dryers and other hair tools, this voltage converter is a must.
16. Polarspex Polarized 80's Retro Classic Sunglasses
A good pair of polarized sunglasses is necessary if you'll be spending time outdoors.
17. Aeris Travel Pillow
This supportive travel pillow conveniently rolls up into a compact carrying case. In other words, it's a breeze to pack.
18. SB Sox Compression Socks
These compression socks help improve blood circulation with graduated compression, making them a necessity for long flights.
19. Bcozzy Chin Supporting Travel Pillow
This travel pillow was specifically designed to support your chin while sleeping in order to avoid putting strain on your neck.
