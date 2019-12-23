19 Travel Necessities T+L Readers Couldn't Stop Buying on Amazon in 2019

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

From neck-supporting pillows to wireless headphones, Amazon is a one-stop shop for all things travel. But with so many items on offer — bags, packing organizers, and more — we wondered: what were this year's most-bought products?

To answer that question, we turned to Amazon and found the top 19 travel necessities that Travel + Leisure readers couldn't stop ordering this year. The following list features a variety of must-haves that make traveling more comfortable, including travel pillows, compression socks, and garment bags.

Read on to find out if your favorite travel product made this year's list.

Related: More travel must-haves

1. Trtl Travel Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Trtl

This best-selling travel pillow offers just the right amount of neck support.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

2. Trtl Pillow Plus

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The deluxe version of the Trtl Pillow includes an adjustable strap and waterproof carrying bag.

To buy: amazon.com, $60

3. Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

These comfortable, durable compression socks are perfect for long flights.

To buy: amazon.com, $13

4. Zegur Carry-on Garment Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This sleek garment bag will keep your suits and other clothing wrinkle-free when you travel.

To buy: amazon.com, $50

5. Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This pillow is made from memory foam and includes 360-degree neck and chin support.

To buy: amazon.com, $40

6. MLVOC Travel Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This comfortable memory foam travel pillow is a worthwhile purchase on its own. But, luckily for shoppers, this set also includes a contoured eye mask and ear plugs for even better sleep.

To buy: amazon.com, $22

7. Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This umbrella may be compact and lightweight, but its Teflon coating provides maximum water repellency and vents help it stand up against wind.

To buy: amazon.com, $23

8. AirComfy Ease Inflatable Travel Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking for a pillow that can provide both neck and lumbar support, this inflatable option is perfect for you.

To buy: amazon.com, $23

9. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Block out the rest of the world while traveling, thanks to these comfortable wireless headphones.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $278 (originally $350)

10. Huzi Infinity Pillow

This uniquely-shaped pillow can be used several different ways to help you sleep comfortably, no matter where your travels take you.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

11. Modoker Convertible Garment Bag

This versatile garment bag and duffel combination is a must-have carry-on item. It has enough space for all your essentials and will keep your clothes from wrinkling.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $44

12. Shacke Pak Set of Packing Cubes

When it comes to luggage organization, packing cubes are a life-saver. This set includes four bags in different sizes, giving you room for all your travel essentials.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23

13. Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Bose is a trusted name in audio, especially if you're looking for wireless Bluetooth headphones. The QuietComfort II headphones are compatible with Alexa voice control, making them the perfect on-the-go accessory.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $279 (originally $349)

14. Hibag Pack of 12 Travel Compression Bags

These compression bags allow you to pack everything you need for a trip without overstuffing your suitcase.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16

15. Doace Travel Voltage Converter and Adapter

If you're traveling with blow dryers and other hair tools, this voltage converter is a must.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $46

16. Polarspex Polarized 80's Retro Classic Sunglasses

A good pair of polarized sunglasses is necessary if you'll be spending time outdoors.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15

17. Aeris Travel Pillow

This supportive travel pillow conveniently rolls up into a compact carrying case. In other words, it's a breeze to pack.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23

18. SB Sox Compression Socks

These compression socks help improve blood circulation with graduated compression, making them a necessity for long flights.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $11

19. Bcozzy Chin Supporting Travel Pillow

This travel pillow was specifically designed to support your chin while sleeping in order to avoid putting strain on your neck.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.