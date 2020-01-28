Amazon Has Partnered With Shopbop for a Stylish New Online Pop-up Shop

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Shopbop has long been a go-to destination for shopping designer brands online. Whether you're looking for a 3.1 Phillip Lim trench or a pair of Gucci sunglasses, Shopbop is an undeniably convenient resource for all things designer. Now, thanks to a partnership with Amazon, it's even easier to shop for your favorite designer goods, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.

The Shop by Shopbop on Amazon is a curated collection of designer items, available with the same conveniences that you get from shopping for anything else on Amazon. There's an activewear edit, a cold weather shop, and a shop by occasion feature, allowing you to find exactly what you're looking for without the overwhelming amount of internet searching that usually comes with online shopping.

We selected some of our favorite finds from The Shop by Shopbop, including seasonally-appropriate outerwear and shoes, must-have bags, and worthy designer splurges. Keep reading for our picks.

SAM. Women's Soho Belted Down Puffer Jacket

If you want to stay warm this winter but refuse to sacrifice style, this chic belted puffer coat from SAM. is the perfect compromise.

To buy: amazon.com, $475

Salvatore Ferragamo Varina Flat

Ferragamo ballet flats are a wardrobe staple, and now you can easily order them on Amazon (and even get Prime shipping).

To buy: amazon.com, from $360

Frye Women's Veronica Shearling Bootie Snow Boot

These sleek leather boots will go with any outfit this winter, but they'll also keep your feet warm thanks to a shearling lining.

To buy: amazon.com, from $337

Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack

A Fjallraven backpack is a must-have travel bag — the mini size is especially handy for day trips. Now on Amazon, you can shop a wide variety of colors so you can find the perfect bag for you.

To buy: amazon.com, $70

Think Royln Women's Wingman Bag

A travel-ready tote makes for a stylish, convenient carry-on bag. This quilted bag from Think Royln has two straps and several interior pockets, making it easy to pack and carry. Plus, it's oh so glamorous with it's pearl and gold shades.

To buy: amazon.com, $188

rag & bone Men's Logan Sherpa Quarter Zip Pullover

The Shopbop and Amazon partnership doesn't skimp on men's clothing, shoes, and accessories either. You can find all kinds of seasonal apparel on the site, including this cozy sherpa pullover from the cult-favorite brand, rag & bone.

To buy: amazon.com, $395

