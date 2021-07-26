This $16 Lamp Will Project a Stunning Sunset in Your Room Every Night
If you're the type of traveler who's always chasing the sunset, it may be hard to return from a vacation to find out that golden hour at home just isn't the same as it is in your favorite tropical destination or romantic city. Luckily, you can bring the photo-worthy sunsets home, thanks to this projector lamp that's available on Amazon for just $16.
The Tibidden Store Sunset Projection Lamp is the perfect piece of home decor for the avid traveler who wants to make their home feel as if they're on a constant vacation. It stands just under 11 inches tall with a compact yet sturdy base, yet it can project large, colorful lights onto your wall in a circular shape that resembles the setting sun. Just plug it in with a 1.5 meter long USB cable, flip the switch, and enjoy.
The lamp's head can be rotated 180 degrees forward and backward, giving users plenty of options as to where they can project their light source. While we're particular fans of the Sunset Red version of this lamp, you can also shop it in a rainbow variation, as well as one that allows you to project 16 different colors onto your wall or ceiling. No matter your color preference, this lamp will be sure to instantly increase any room's ambience.
To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $24)
Amazon shoppers agree that this sunset lamp is a must-have mood-booster, as well as a stellar photo backdrop. "When you get home from a long day, turn off your overhead lights, [and] turn this sunset light on... it is a vibe," one reviewer wrote. It makes your whole room feel so relaxing and comfy."
Another reviewer said this lamp is a work-from-home must-have. "I use this lamp every morning for remote work and it helps my eyes adjust in the morning."Whether you're missing vacation sunsets or simply want to add a unique lighting element to your home, this lamp is an affordable way to mix up your space with travel-themed inspiration. After all, who wouldn't want to experience an Instagram-worthy sunset every night from the comfort of their own home?
