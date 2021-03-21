Here’s How to Use Amazon’s Showroom Tool to Give Every Room in Your Home an Upgrade 

After over a year now of spending far more time than usual at home, most of us have probably realized what elements of our spaces could use an update. If there's a room in your home that's ready for an upgrade, whether it's your living room, home office, or even your backyard, Amazon is here to help. Using the site's Showroom feature, you can design a room, mixing and matching furniture and decor to create a cohesive look. Plus, you can easily add your favorite items to your cart, taking much of the hassle out of furniture shopping.