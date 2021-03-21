Here’s How to Use Amazon’s Showroom Tool to Give Every Room in Your Home an Upgrade 

Shopping for furniture and home decor has never been easier.
By Madeline Diamond
March 21, 2021
After over a year now of spending far more time than usual at home, most of us have probably realized what elements of our spaces could use an update. If there's a room in your home that's ready for an upgrade, whether it's your living room, home office, or even your backyard, Amazon is here to help. Using the site's Showroom feature, you can design a room, mixing and matching furniture and decor to create a cohesive look. Plus, you can easily add your favorite items to your cart, taking much of the hassle out of furniture shopping.

Whether you're looking to give your living space a complete makeover or make your home office more work-from-home friendly, this tool offers helpful visualization that will ensure your new pieces will work together in your space.

Keep reading for more on Amazon's Showroom feature, including three sample rooms that you'll want to shop from ASAP.

Living Room

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
  • Sofa: Sandy Wilson Home Weylyn Sectional Sofa (similar model), amazon.com, $1,771
  • Chair: Baxton Studio Black Armchair, amazon.com, $168 (originally $285)
  • Side Table: Amazon Brand Rivet Meeks Round Side Table with Fabric Storage Basket, amazon.com, from $122
  • Lamp: Brightech Logan Contemporary Floor Lamp (similar model), amazon.com, from $110
  • Rug: NuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug, 10' x 14', amazon.com, $340
  • Ottoman: Amazon Brand Rivet Contemporary Leather Ottoman Pouf, amazon.com, $610
  • Bookshelf: Superjare 5-shelf Industrial Bookshelf, amazon.com, $160 (originally $200)
  • Chandelier: Bonlicht Modern Sputnik Chandelier Lighting (similar model), amazon.com, $126
  • Wall Art: Amazon Brand Rivet Sun Exposed Cactus Canvas Photo Print 60" x 40", amazon.com, $362

Home Office

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
  • Desk: SHW Home Office 48-inch Computer Desk, amazon.com, $60
  • Desk Chair: SOHO Soft Pad Management Chair, amazon.com, $300
  • Armchair: Amazon Brand Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Armchair, amazon.com, $288
  • Bookshelf: Christopher Knight Home Winsten Fir Wood Display Shelf (similar model), amazon.com, $223
  • Side Table: Amazon Brand Rivet Meeks Round Side Table with Fabric Storage Basket, amazon.com, from $122
  • Rug: NuLOOM Caryatid Handwoven Solid Wool Area Rug 8' x 10', amazon.com, $398 (originally $1,469)
  • Floor Lamp: Amazon Brand Rivet Globe Stick Floor Lamp, amazon.com, $107
  • Pendant Lamp: Amazon Brand Stone & Beam Vintage Large Format Pendant Light, amazon.com, $125 (originally $156)

Outdoor Dining

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
  • Dining Table: Christopher Knight Home Bocoray Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Table, amazon.com, $267
  • Dining Chairs: Giantex Set of Six Modern Dining Chairs, amazon.com, $190
  • Bench: Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Acacia Wood and Rustic Metal Bench, amazon.com, $163 (originally $206)
  • Umbrella: Giantex 10-foot Solar Patio Umbrella with Lights, amazon.com, $110
  • Lounge Chairs: Modway Bayport Teak Wood Outdoor Patio Armless Chair (similar model), amazon.com, $542 each
  • Side Table: Welland Tree Stump Stool, amazon.com, $79 ($90)

