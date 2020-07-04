6 Common Mistakes People Make While Shopping on Amazon

Whether you're in the market for everyday household goods or an entirely new wardrobe, Amazon is a one-stop shop for great deals and fast shipping on a seemingly endless variety of products. We especially love stocking up on travel essentials, from luggage to packing accessories, on the site.

But there are some hidden tricks (did you know about the Amazon Outlet?) and mistakes to avoid (don't forget to read customer ratings and reviews) that will help you take advantage of the best discounts and make shopping online even easier.

Keep reading for six mistakes that you might be making when you shop on Amazon (and how to avoid them).

1. Not Timing Your Purchase Right

Amazon is already known for its deals, on items ranging from housewares to skincare (and nearly everything in between), but you can save more if you time your purchases around sales. The site holds massive sales around Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year, as well as the famous annual Prime Day, but you can also save by frequently checking the Today's Deals page and keeping track of other sale events, like the Big Style Sale that's going on now.

2. Forgetting to Comparison Shop

Comparison shopping is a must when shopping online, especially on Amazon. It's worth comparing brands and styles to find the right product for you, whether you're shopping for cookware or a new swimsuit. Amazon Assistant makes comparing prices easy, since it offers a 30-day price tracker tool that will help you find the best time to shop and save on the products you're looking for. By installing Amazon Assistant in your browser, you'll have access to several other tools, including product comparisons and shortcuts, that will continue to simplify your online shopping experience.

3. Not Reading Customer Reviews

One of the most helpful aspects of shopping on Amazon is the customer reviews. In addition to a five-star rating system, customers often leave detailed reviews, highlighting the pros and cons of a product. Shoppers can also ask questions and reviewers can answer for more specific shopping help. So, don't forget to look beyond the star rating, since the reviews section likely holds the answers to nearly any question you might have about that suitcase or pair of running shoes you're debating purchasing.

4. Not Purchasing an Amazon Prime Subscription

Between free, ultra-fast shipping and discounts at Whole Foods, there are tons of benefits to an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119/year. If a subscription of your own isn't quite in your budget, you can use Amazon Household to share the subscription, which includes digital content like Prime Video, with another adult.

5. Not Taking Advantage of Amazon Warehouse and Outlets

Even if you're a seasoned online shopper, you might not know about these extra ways to save. Amazon Warehouse offers impressive deals on quality used products, including everything from computers and tablets to home improvement tools. Similarly, Amazon Outlet has deals on a wide variety of overstock items, like beauty products and electronics. Don't forget to check out the Fashion Clearance Coupons and Overstock Deals pages for curated collections of the Outlet's best discounts.

6. Not Subscribing and Saving on Your Favorite Products

If you use Amazon to stock up on everyday essentials, you can save up to 15 percent when you choose the "subscribe and save" option. You can choose to have items delivered between every two weeks and every six months, depending on your preference. And not only will you save money, but you'll also never have to run out to pick up last-minute household items again.