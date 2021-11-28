Only Prime Members Can Shop These Deals Ahead of Cyber Monday — Up to 61% Off

Whether you snoozed through Black Friday altogether or you're prepping for more, Amazon still has thousands of under-the-radar items on sale now through Cyber Monday. Prime members can enjoy these hidden member-exclusive deals and score up to 61 percent off on home, fashion, beauty, and more. That's why we rounded up the best Prime member-only deals under $50 to help you with your travels, staycations, and everyday life. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these secret savings.