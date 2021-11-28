Only Prime Members Can Shop These Deals Ahead of Cyber Monday — Up to 61% Off

Save on travel essentials, leggings, beauty, and more.
By Lily Gray November 28, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been shopping Black Friday sales from your favorite retailers, then you'll certainly love these early Cyber Monday deals that are reserved just for you — as long as you're an Amazon Prime member. 

Whether you snoozed through Black Friday altogether or you're prepping for more, Amazon still has thousands of under-the-radar items on sale now through Cyber Monday. Prime members can enjoy these hidden member-exclusive deals and score up to 61 percent off on home, fashion, beauty, and more. That's why we rounded up the best Prime member-only deals under $50 to help you with your travels, staycations, and everyday life. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these secret savings. 

Right now, you can score deals on helpful travel essentials for any trip, including these vacuum-sealed storage bags designed for heavy packers for $32, an automatic pop-up tent for 34 percent off, and a mini white noise machine for 30 percent off. If you struggle with knee pain, especially when traveling, then consider this cooling memory foam leg elevation pillow for just $35.  

These everyday must-haves are also discounted, like the Satina flare leggings with over 12,500 perfect ratings that are on sale for $19, or the $12 Crave detangling brush that gently glides through knotted hair without creating damage. Staying healthy on the go is easy too, with these 20-percent-off reusable silicone travel straws to keep you hydrated, and a set of fabric exercise bands that sculpt your legs and butt for 61 percent off. 

Keep reading to shop our favorite under-$50 Amazon deals ahead of the Cyber Monday rush. Just be warned, that these deals won't last long, so you'll want to add them to your cart before they're gone.

Satina Palazzo High Waisted Flare Leggings

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $25)

Crave Naturals Glide Detangling Brush

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $15)

SpaceSaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $40)

Ebung Leg Elevation Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $43)

Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $11)

Gymb Non-Slip Booty Bands

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $30)

Abco Tech Pop-Up Tent

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $75)

Health Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)

Serene Evolution White Noise Machine

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $56)

Shop More Early Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:

