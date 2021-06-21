The Best Bathing Suit Deals to Shop This Amazon Prime Day
The first week of summer is upon us - and with lockdowns finally being lifted after a long 15 months, it feels like years since the last time summer came around. And if you're a lover of pools, beaches, and boats, you know it's time to stock up on bathing suits for the year, which means Amazon Prime Day could not have come at a better time.
This Prime Day, Amazon is boasting tons of swimsuit deals for all tastes. From wild bikinis to trendy one-pieces, any swimwear enthusiast is sure to find exactly what they're looking for and then some. But instead of spending hours scouring Amazon, check out our list below. We've rounded up the best deals to take advantage of - and trust us, you'll be thankful on your next vacation.
Cupshe Ruffled V-neck One-piece Swimsuit
Who said one-pieces can't be cute? This plunging V-neck with soft ruffling is the type of suit that looks good on every body shape. Plus, it comes in 20 colors and prints.
Meyeeka Cut-out One-piece Swimsuit
This flattering suit is the best kind of fake-out. While it looks like a bikini, it's actually all one piece, and it's guaranteed to score you tons of compliments.
CharmLeaks High-neck Halter Bikini
This sporty two-piece is perfect for all sorts of water activities, as its design prevents it from slipping and sliding on your body. Grab it in one (or more) of 13 cute styles before Prime Day is over.
Cupshe High-waisted Falbala Bikini
This high-waisted bikini is a classic - and for good reason. Flattering bottoms and a flowing top beautifully frame any figure, and seemingly endless color combinations only amplify the shopping experience.
I2Crazy Mesh V-neck One-piece Swimsuit
It's impossible to look bad in this one-piece from I2Crazy. Designed with hidden tummy control and a dramatic-yet-tasteful mesh insert on the chest, this suit is one of our top picks for women of all ages - and it comes in plenty of prints and colors.
Cupshe Halter Cut-out One-piece Swimsuit
If you're looking for something totally unique, this one-piece is for you. Designed with a twisted top, flattering high waist, and lace-up back, you're sure to stand out when you've got this on.
Cupshe Vintage Lace One-piece Swimsuit
This lacy suit is about as stylish as it gets. Constructed with a deep V neckline and padding in the cups, this one-piece provides a flattering figure for shoppers of all ages and sizes.
