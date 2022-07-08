This Secret Outlet Sale Has Prime Day Deals on Luxury Brands — Score Up to 70% Off 

If you've marked your calendar for Amazon Prime Day and you're eagerly counting down to July 12 and 13, we have some exciting news for you: You can start exercising your itchy "buy now" finger right now. And, you can score epic deals on designer and luxury finds in a little corner of Amazon you probably never even knew existed.

We're talking about Amazon's Premium Brand Outlet, where more than 650 items are currently marked down from coveted brands like Tumi, Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman, Farm Rio, and more. Find many sweet scores in the 30 to 60 percent off range — and even a few under-the-radar gems listed at 70 percent off.

Look for women's clothing, including dresses to die for, as well as accessories like travel-ready hats and bags. The outlet also offers a range of shoes, as well as men's clothing at impulse buy-worthy price points.

So get to stocking your suitcase for your next trip with these early Prime Day deals from the Amazon outlet that have been hiding in plain sight all along. And while you're at it, sign up to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you don't have it already to get even bigger deals when the big days officially arrive.

Best Women's Deals

The Amazon Premium Brand Outlet is the most heavily stocked with women's fashions. Find deals on travel-ready dresses from the likes of Mara Hoffman, BB Dakota, and Le Superbe. Score a dazzling kimono from the Colombian resort wear brand Waimari, denim Veronica Beard, as well as comfy lounge pants and leggings just right for days in transit.

Best Men's Deals

While the outlet has a smaller selection of men's clothing, the deals are solid on a tightly curated inventory including jeans, shorts, outerwear, and footwear.

Best Shoe Deals

The Premium Brand Outlet is a treasure trove of women's shoes, with an inventory that includes everything from sightseeing-ready Supergas to date-night heels. We also love the selection of flat and platform sandals from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, and Tory Burch. They're so versatile, polished — and adorable — for urban travel days.

Best Bag and Accessory Deals

Find your new favorite hat from Hatt Attack or Lack of Color in the outlet sale. You'll also find bags for going out, heading to the beach, or days sprinting through airports — Tumi makes a strong showing with options around 30 percent off.

If you've been on the hunt for deals on some of your favorite luxury brands, don't miss these finds that are currently hidden in the outlet section on Amazon. But don't wait — shop before these must-have pieces sell out for good.

