This Secret Outlet Sale Has Prime Day Deals on Luxury Brands — Score Up to 70% Off 

Find travel bags, clothing for men and women, shoes, and accessories from brands like Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman, and more. 

By Alesandra Dubin
Published on July 8, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Luxury Brands Amazon Prime Day Tout
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

If you've marked your calendar for Amazon Prime Day and you're eagerly counting down to July 12 and 13, we have some exciting news for you: You can start exercising your itchy "buy now" finger right now. And, you can score epic deals on designer and luxury finds in a little corner of Amazon you probably never even knew existed.

We're talking about Amazon's Premium Brand Outlet, where more than 650 items are currently marked down from coveted brands like Tumi, Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman, Farm Rio, and more. Find many sweet scores in the 30 to 60 percent off range — and even a few under-the-radar gems listed at 70 percent off.

Related: The 35 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Look for women's clothing, including dresses to die for, as well as accessories like travel-ready hats and bags. The outlet also offers a range of shoes, as well as men's clothing at impulse buy-worthy price points.

So get to stocking your suitcase for your next trip with these early Prime Day deals from the Amazon outlet that have been hiding in plain sight all along. And while you're at it, sign up to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you don't have it already to get even bigger deals when the big days officially arrive.

Best Women's Deals

Mara Hoffman Women's LYSA Dress
Courtesy of Amazon

The Amazon Premium Brand Outlet is the most heavily stocked with women's fashions. Find deals on travel-ready dresses from the likes of Mara Hoffman, BB Dakota, and Le Superbe. Score a dazzling kimono from the Colombian resort wear brand Waimari, denim Veronica Beard, as well as comfy lounge pants and leggings just right for days in transit.

Best Men's Deals

Faherty Men's Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket
Courtesy of Amazon

While the outlet has a smaller selection of men's clothing, the deals are solid on a tightly curated inventory including jeans, shorts, outerwear, and footwear.

Best Shoe Deals

Sam Edelman Women's Josselyn Sandals
Courtesy of Amazon

The Premium Brand Outlet is a treasure trove of women's shoes, with an inventory that includes everything from sightseeing-ready Supergas to date-night heels. We also love the selection of flat and platform sandals from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, and Tory Burch. They're so versatile, polished — and adorable — for urban travel days.

Best Bag and Accessory Deals

Hat Attack Women's Day to Day Continental Hat
Courtesy of Amazon

Find your new favorite hat from Hatt Attack or Lack of Color in the outlet sale. You'll also find bags for going out, heading to the beach, or days sprinting through airports — Tumi makes a strong showing with options around 30 percent off.

If you've been on the hunt for deals on some of your favorite luxury brands, don't miss these finds that are currently hidden in the outlet section on Amazon. But don't wait — shop before these must-have pieces sell out for good.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prime Day Early Travel Deals
The 30 Best Travel Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Even Starts
Nordstrom early Black Friday deals
The Best Deals for Travelers From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals
60 Can't-miss Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear to Shop Before Prime Day Starts
Amazon golf sale
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 35 Best Deals
Roundup of Early Prime Day Luggage Deals Tout
The 35 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Day Dress Early Prime Tout
7 Summer Dress Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Even Begins
Zappos July 4 Comfy Shoe Sale
The 42 Best Comfortable Shoes That Are Still on Sale From Zappos During 4th of July Weekend
Amazon Shoes for Everyone
The 30 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Amazon Prime Day
eddie bauer early prime day travel pants deal
Amazon Just Put the 'Perfect Travel Pants' on Sale for as Little as $40
Keen SOLR High Performance Sport Closed Toe Water Sandal
These Lightweight, Supportive Water Shoes Are a Game-changer for Summer Adventures — and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
REI July 4 Sale
The 28 Best Deals From REI's Massive Fourth of July Weekend Sale
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is Just Days Away — Here's Everything You Need to Know
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Best Deals From the Nordstrom Half-yearly Sale That I'm Shopping
Nordstrom Winter Sale Travel Deals
The 40 Best Things to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out
Amazon New Arrivals
The 20 Best Summer Staples to Shop From Amazon's New Arrivals Section, According to a Travel Writer
tory burch sale
Tons of Comfortable Shoes and Travel Bags Are on Sale Right Now at Tory Burch