Shoppers Are Obsessed With These Leggings - and They're All on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
If you're anything like us, there's no such thing as too many leggings in your closet. From solid black to bright colors and fun prints, there's just something about a sleek pair of leggings that pulls an athleisure look together - while offering a compressive and comfortable feel during workouts. If you're in the market for a few new pairs (or even if you're not) Amazon Prime Day's legging deals are totally worth a browse.
Whether you prefer cropped or full-length leggings, pockets or no pockets, high-rise or mid-rise, Prime Day has you covered. With so many leggings on sale, it's hard to decide which pair is the best for you - which is why we've narrowed it down. Below, you'll find the absolute best leggings you can get for a deal this Prime Day. Happy shopping!
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
It doesn't get much sleeker (or chicer) than these pocket leggings from IUGA - and they come in dozens of colors.
To buy: amazon.com, from $22 (originally $42)
COOLOMG Yoga Running Pants
Get a little wild with these abstract leggings from COOLOMG! Find them in both cropped and 7/8 lengths, and in plenty of prints and colors.
To buy: amazon.com, from $18 (originally $30)
CakCton Fleece-lined Leggings
Looking for something simple? Go for CakCton's solid black fleece-lined leggings that feature an extra-high waist for tummy control.
To buy: amazon.com, from $12 (originally $26)
Manifique Seamless Leggings
Thousands of shoppers swear by these ultra-compressive leggings from Manifique. They're so comfy and stylish, we won't blame you for wanting a pair in all 40 colors.
To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $30)
Persit Pocket Leggings
How cute are these pocket leggings from Persit? They come in 16 styles, ranging from solid colors to bright patterns.
To buy: amazon.com, from $21 (originally $31)
HOFI High Waist Yoga Pants
Got a thing for cropped leggings? These ones, recommended by thousands of shoppers, offer ultimate tummy control and four-way stretch. Not to mention, they come in dozens of colors and various lengths.
To buy: amazon.com, from $16 (originally $36)
Syrinx High Waisted Leggings
Perhaps the best Prime Day deal of them all, you can grab a three-pack of Syrinx's popular high waisted leggings for no more than $24. They come in so many gorgeous color combos, you may have a hard time choosing a favorite.
To buy: amazon.com, from $12 (originally $43)
Hillary Maglin is a digital editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift's latest record.
