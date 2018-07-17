Amazon Prime Day Is Here — These Are the Best Deals on Travel Essentials
Amazon Prime Day has started, which means thousands of products will continue to be on major sale until midnight PT. From kitchen appliances to smart home devices to luxury beauty products, it'll be hard not to add everything you see to your cart. In the midst of it all, there are tons of deals for travelers, including best-selling neck pillows, luggage, cameras, headphones, and more. If you've been saving up to splurge on some travel essentials, now is the best time to add them to your cart and save a few bucks.
Since it can be hard to navigate a big sale like this, we're here to help you find the best discounts on items that will make your future travels a breeze. A few deals we're excited about right now include Apple AirPods, Samsonite suitcases, and Under Armour backpacks. The retail giant has even been slashing prices on some of its best-selling and top-rated products, like this Bcozzy travel pillow and these Bose headphones.
Keep in mind that you have to be a Prime member to access these deals (if you're not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here). Plus, many of these products are Lightning Deals or Deals of the Day, meaning they'll only be on sale for a limited amount of time — and in some cases, just a few hours. But don't fret, as these deals will have a timer on them counting down the sale, so you know exactly how much time you have left to save big.
Prime Day ends Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so we curated some of the best travel deals you should shop ASAP. We'll continue to update this list, below, as more discounts go live, so make sure to bookmark and refresh it to see if that backpack or pair of sunglasses you had on your wishlist goes on sale.
Best Suitcase Deals
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Suitcase, $129 (originally $180)
- Travelpro Maxlite Softside Spinner Suitcase, $127 (originally $150)
- American Tourister Softside Three-Piece Luggage Set, $78 (originally $130)
- American Tourister Luggage Set, $69 (originally $198)
- Samsonite Centric Hardside Suitcase, $155 (originally $210)
Best Travel Accessory Deals
- Osprey Packing Cube Set, $35 (originally $39)
- Travel + Leisure Print Magazine, $5 (originally $72)
- Bcozzy Travel Pillow, $24 (originally $50)
- Contigo Travel Mug, $20 (originally $25)
- Lifestraw Personal Water Filter, $14 (originally $30)
Best Backpack Deals
- Matein Travel Backpack, $21 (originally $32)
- Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack, $34 (originally $45)
- AmazonBasics Carry-On Travel Backpack, $49 (originally $54)
- Monsdle Travel Backpack, $24 (originally $30)
- Teton Hydration Backpack, $38 (originally $47)
Best Headphone Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (originally $250)
- Bose SoundLink Headphones, $129 (originally $229)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $199 (originally $350)
- Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $28 (originally $69)
- Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds, $85 (originally $150)
Best Travel Beauty Deals
- Derma-E Hydrating Face Mist, $9 (originally $14)
- Babyganics Sunscreen Stick, $14 (originally $17)
- Gold Bond Hand Cream, $4 (originally $8)
- Fairywell Electric Travel Toothbrush, $15 with coupon (originally $30)
- Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, $28 (originally $32)
Best Comfy Travel Clothes Deals
- Ewedoos Yoga Pants, $20 (originally $27)
- Angashion Summer Travel Dress, $24 (originally $31)
- Skechers Bobs Shoes, $34 (originally $40)
- Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants, $39 (originally $45)
- Phefee Walking Shoes, $26 (originally $37)
Best Camera Deals
- Panasonic Lumix Mirrorless Camera, $598 (originally $800)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera, $120 (originally $180)
- Olympus Tough TG-6 Waterproof Camera, $379 (originally $449)
- Kodak Digital Camera, $79 (originally $121)
- Canon EOS Rebel Camera, $699 (originally $749)
