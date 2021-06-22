The 13 Amazon Prime Day Deals We're Shopping for Our Next Vacation (Finally)
Over the last year and a half or so, we've shopped to make staying indoors as pleasant as possible. Now, as we usher in the first day of summer and easing COVID restrictions, we're also preparing to travel again. After many months of shopping for loungewear, home improvement items, and pet supplies for our newly adopted pups and kitties, the time is nigh for a new shopping outlook. It's high time to refresh your travel wardrobes, revamp your to-go skincare, and bulk up your handy gadget collection because we are booking flights, packing our (new) suitcases, and filling them with everything we got on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Whether your trusty old suitcase is looking more old than trusty these days or if you can't find those cute clothes you know you put somewhere behind all your leggings and t-shirts, Amazon Prime Day deals will have you turning over so many new leaves without sacrificing all your disposable income before you've even booked a hotel. With markdowns on items like the Furbo Dog Camera and the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener, you can even check in on the homefront no matter how far away you are (because we're all going to have a little separation anxiety with our beds after this).
Below, find the top travel-ready sales to shop on Amazon before Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT. Keep in mind, you may need to sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of some of these deals, but the membership comes with free shipping, too.
Prime Day Accessories Deals We're Packing
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Why buy now? A good backpack is arguably the most handy accessory to have on a trip (sorry, fanny packs), especially one that's specifically designed for travel. This Amazon laptop backpack has accumulated almost all five-star ratings from over 40,200 shoppers because it exceeds "expectations in quality, design, color, and price." With a laptop compartment, one large section, and a second area filled with smaller pockets for ultimate organizational capabilities, you'll be able to pack everything you need for a carry-on, day trip, or even just a day at the office. You won't even have to worry about your devices losing battery because there's a built-in USB port to connect your portable charger. During Prime Day, you can get up to 39 percent off the bag in seven colors, with the best price on the Austere Grey color for just $21.
To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $32)
Apple AirPods Pro
Why buy now? Apple products are always a top-seller during Prime Day because the coveted tech rarely goes on sale otherwise. The number-one bestseller in their category, Apple's Airpods Pro are available for $59 dollars off on Amazon this year. While the noise-cancelling earbuds are currently backordered, you can still place your order now to cop the sale price. With a wireless charging case that boasts a 24-hour battery life and AirPods that can play non-stop for 4.5 hours, you can cue up those podcasts or playlists and tune out every annoying passenger around you for a long while.
To buy: amazon.com, $190 (originally $250)
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
Why buy now? Another top Prime Day tech pick among shoppers is Bose's pair of QuietComfort over-ear headphones. The cushy Bluetooth headphones have "excellent" sound quality, according to shoppers, and beat out competing models from brands like Sony in terms of noise-cancellation. Some five-star reviewers also note the impressive battery life, saying they can go a full week without needing to recharge these. Shop the customer-loved Bose item in black or silver while it's on sale, and get ready to tune out and relax in any busy airport terminal or seat near a crying baby.
To buy: amazon.com, $299 (originally $349)
Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch
Why buy now? Going on vacation can make it hard to keep up with your fitness routine. With a smartwatch like the on-sale Garmin Vivoactive 4 you can monitor your health on-the-go; the wearable tech records all your daily movements, and you can even watch pre-programmed workout videos right on the watch face. For $160 off (and $159 less than the latest Apple Watch, which reviewers note has a more temperamental battery life), you can bring your wellness journey into the digital age. Hurry, though - Garmin's "attractive" fitness tracker with upwards of 5,800 perfect ratings is only this deeply discounted for a limited time.
To buy: amazon.com, $190 (originally $350)
Kindle Paperwhite
Why buy now? We already deemed the Kindle Paperwhite the best way to read on vacation, and you can shop the best-selling e-reader for just $80 until Prime Day ends tonight. The latest version of Amazon's Kindle is waterproof and the thinnest and lightest model yet, which makes for easy packing. The battery life can last for weeks, and you can shop it at the discounted rate in black, plum, sage green, and twilight blue. Honestly, we're not sure why you'd go anywhere without one at this point.
To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $130)
Prime Day Beauty Deals We're Packing
Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 60+
Why buy now? The sunscreen you've had in your bathroom cabinet since 2017 has definitely expired (yes, sunscreen does expire); make sure your skin-protection game is as strong as your travel plan with one of Amazon shoppers' favorite SPFs. The zinc-based mineral lotion is safer for you and for the ocean than its chemical counterparts, and people say the white cast usually left by similar formulas is fairly easy to rub in with this one. Right now, you can pick up this carry-on-ready lotion for so cheap.
To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $16)
Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha
Why buy now? Planes, trains, and automobiles… can all wreak havoc on your skin. Besides just feeling good, face rollers and gua sha stones boost your complexion by way of lymphatic drainage, helping to reduce puffiness and make skin look and feel more taut. For just $13 in this Prime Day beauty deal, you can score both of these facial massagers to keep you looking rested and fresh, no matter how many hours of spotty sleep you managed to catch (or not) on your red-eye.
To buy: amazon.com, $13 with coupon (originally $20)
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Why buy now? If your makeup bag looks anything like ours, you've got a lot of old, dried-out beauty products on your hands. Replace those pre-lockdown tubes with an under-$5 gem from Maybelline. Photo ops don't wait for lusher lashes, so you should be prepared with this long-wear lengthening and volumizing mascara backed by over 46,700 perfect ratings and thousands of five-star reviews. You definitely don't want to miss out on this Prime Day beauty deal.
To buy: amazon.com, $5 (originally $9)
AmoVee Mini Flat Iron
Why buy now? With dual voltage and a pint-size build, this mini hair straightener will be your vaca buddy for life. Fix crimped hair you slept on weird, frazzled roots from a hotel blow-dryer, and overall travel unkemptness with this $12 steal that shoppers credit with finally being able to smooth and fix their roots thanks to the thin width. One shopper, who gave the iron a five-star review, says, "this little guy packs a big punch." They went on to share, "'I'm black with natural curly/coily 4/b hair. Not only [does this] completely straighten my roots, I can use [it] on the full length of my bra strap length hair. I love this iron!!!" The only thing better than how well this thing works? The Prime Day price point of $12.
To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $20)
Prime Day Fashion Deals We're Packing
Fulbelle Athletic Skirt
Why buy now? For so many reasons. Tennis skirts are a major trend, but even if you aren't just shopping for the latest styles, skort-style pieces are super convenient for travel. Fulbellef's "very cute" athletic skirt is lightweight (a.k.a. easy to pack) as well as moisture-absorbing and quick-drying to keep you comfortably put-together during everything from active outdoor excursions to happy hour. Not only do the inner shorts have a pocket for things like your phone or keys, but the skirt itself has a side pocket, too.
To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $28)
Huskary Maxi Dress with Pockets
Why buy now? The best-selling dress is made of "buttery soft" material that makes smoothing out wrinkles easy. Throughout the more than 1,200 five-star reviews, shoppers say the Huskary piece is not only "so light, comfy, and flattering," but also the "perfect travel dress." You can shop the versatile look in easy-to-match solids like dark gray, bolder summer patterns like blue tie-dye, or 43 other options.
To buy: amazon.com, $21 with coupon (originally $40)
Cupshe Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit
Why buy now? This one should be obvious: because you're going on vacation. Cupshe's wrap-style one-piece comes in 11 designs, and nearly 3,000 people love it enough to give it a perfect rating on Amazon. Five-star reviewers are calling it "so flattering" and "the cutest bathing suit ever," and it's marked down by 30 percent for Prime Day this year. It's available in sizes XS to XXL, but you should snag yours soon since this is a top-selling summer item. (You can see more Prime Day bathing suit deals here if it does sell out).
To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $33)
Lancholy Slide Sandals
Why buy now? We're not saying you should replace your pricier sandals, but if you have a cheaper but equally cute set to pack on vacation, you don't have to worry about damaging or leaving behind your more expensive pair. Shoppers call these padded summer shoes "so soft and comfortable" and "lightweight and durable." All of those adjectives are exactly what we want in a travel shoe, and these come in 21 water-resistant and unisex color options so you can stock up on a few for multiple outfit pairings. At just $15 a piece for Prime Day, you won't even have to spend as much on several as you would for just one from name brands.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $25)