The 13 Amazon Prime Day Deals We're Shopping for Our Next Vacation (Finally)

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

Why buy now? A good backpack is arguably the most handy accessory to have on a trip (sorry, fanny packs), especially one that's specifically designed for travel. This Amazon laptop backpack has accumulated almost all five-star ratings from over 40,200 shoppers because it exceeds "expectations in quality, design, color, and price." With a laptop compartment, one large section, and a second area filled with smaller pockets for ultimate organizational capabilities, you'll be able to pack everything you need for a carry-on, day trip, or even just a day at the office. You won't even have to worry about your devices losing battery because there's a built-in USB port to connect your portable charger. During Prime Day, you can get up to 39 percent off the bag in seven colors, with the best price on the Austere Grey color for just $21.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $32)