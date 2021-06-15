Sony's a7 Mirrorless Camera Is $300 Off Now for Prime Day - and It's the Perfect Travel Companion
If you've taken the last year to get to know your neighborhood, local parks, or even made road trips to experience all that your region has to offer, there's no doubt you've taken quite a few photos on your smartphone along the way. And while phones these days have cameras that rival the professional models, there are some things that a good digital camera can achieve that our phones may not be able to.
What's more, there's something to be said about the feeling of bringing along a camera solely for the sake of capturing your environment. A quality camera is able to get you closer to your surroundings by forcing you to pay closer attention to color, distance, and detail. Who knows? You may have a better eye than your phone camera could have ever shown that you had.
Whether you're a seasoned photographer ready to upgrade your current tools or get started shooting your adventures with something better and more dedicated than a phone camera, the Sony a7 Full-frame Mirrorless Camera is a great option - and it's currently $300 off as an early Amazon Prime Day deal.
The interchangeable lens it comes with is 28-70mm, which offers an ideal depth-of-field range in a single, compact lens. You're able to shoot both single subjects with a greater area of blur surrounding them and capture whole environments in a single shot with very little bokeh. It is an especially great starting camera for portraiture, but also has the ability to capture action shots with its impressive continuous shooting 'burst' feature.
When it comes to choosing a camera to carry around while traveling, something lightweight that offers the greatest range (unless you have a precise idea of what you'd like to capture and how) of possibility when taking photographs is ideal - and this camera gives you just that.
To buy: amazon.com, $1,898 (originally $2,198)
