This Bidet Is Currently My Favorite Thing in My Home - and It's $500 Off for Prime Day

And I mean it when I say perfect experience. The BB-1000W is as customizable as it gets, so even a true beginner can find their right settings. And if you're like I was and skeptical or even uncomfortable with the idea of a bidet, consider the environmental and economical benefits of using little or no toilet paper and saving on the energy spent on pushing paper through your home's pipes. Maybe then you'll be able to relax a bit more and slowly, like me, learn to truly appreciate the purpose and multitude of benefits of a quality bidet.