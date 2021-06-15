This Bidet Is Currently My Favorite Thing in My Home - and It's $500 Off for Prime Day
Bidets are only just now becoming a mainstream topic of home improvement in U.S. homes, but they've obviously been around for decades (if not centuries in some form or another) in other countries. Since living in Japan and traveling across Europe, I've learned how ubiquitous bidets of all styles are. Now, thanks to the Bio Bidet BB-1000W, I know why.
This high-tech bidet toilet seat by Bio Bidet replaces the one you already have and comes in two sizes, elongated or round, to suit your toilet shape seamlessly. In addition to being extremely comfortable in design as a seat itself, the Bio Bidet BB-1000W has heated seat capacity, offers a range of water flow directions for that all-around clean, and has a variety of oscillation and pulsation patterns for your perfect experience.
And I mean it when I say perfect experience. The BB-1000W is as customizable as it gets, so even a true beginner can find their right settings. And if you're like I was and skeptical or even uncomfortable with the idea of a bidet, consider the environmental and economical benefits of using little or no toilet paper and saving on the energy spent on pushing paper through your home's pipes. Maybe then you'll be able to relax a bit more and slowly, like me, learn to truly appreciate the purpose and multitude of benefits of a quality bidet.
To buy: amazon.com, $500 (originally $999)
