Flight Attendants Love These Space-saving Travel Packing Cubes — and They're Just $21 for Prime Day

It goes without saying that when it comes to packing, organization is key. But if you're a chronic overpacker, or if you're traveling with little ones, keeping things organized is easier said than done. But when clothes, shoes, toiletries, and other accessories are spilling out of every inch of your suitcase at the hotel, you may find yourself longing for some order. That's where a reliable set of packing cubes comes in handy, like Veken's 6-Piece Packing Cube Set — and right now, you can snag it for 24 percent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day markdowns.

You've likely heard of packing cubes over the last few years, but if you haven't used them yourself, you may not quite understand their trip-saving qualities. Packing cubes, like these ones from Veken, have a way of seemingly enlarging your luggage to squeeze in multiple extra items, all while compartmentalizing your essentials. Veken's cubes are especially useful since they pack flat, are made of waterproof nylon, and are substantially thicker than cubes from other brands. The 6-piece set even features four square cubes ranging from 11 inches to 17.5 inches long, as well as a shoe bag and laundry bag. Not to mention, the set comes in 11 colors.

And with more than 16,000 five-star ratings, it's safe to say shoppers are impressed. "Most packing cubes I have used are flimsy with zippers that don't hold well," one shopper wrote. "Not the case with [these]. The material used for the cubes is thicker and sturdier than any other I have used, plus you can easily compact them for storage or to have additional cubes for 'just in case' when traveling."

"These are the best things I have found for keeping my clothes separated and organized while traveling," another noted. After taking a family trip, their daughter recommended these packing cubes to them after noticing they were "frustrated, disorganized, and everything was wrinkled." They added, "These packing cubes kept everything separated and folded perfect."

Users compliment their space-saving ability, sharing how these packing cubes have seen them through longer travel — from two-week stints sharing a suitcase with their spouse to three-week road trips. One customer who used these to pack for vacation reported: "I went on vacation for almost nearly two weeks and I still had extra clothing I didn't get to wear packed in the cubes."

What's more, they even get a seal of approval from flight attendants. "They have literally changed the game of travel," said one new flight attendant. They continued, "I honestly don't know how I lived without these before." Another flight attendant of 34 years called this set a "game-changer" for work and fun travel," since it "keeps you so organized." They added, "Best part is not having to rummage through everything looking for an item, messing everything up. No more chaos!"

If organization or overpacking (hand raise!) tends to be an issue for you while traveling, get your hands on Veken's 6-piece Packing Cube Set. And do it soon — the set will only be $21 off through Wednesday night!