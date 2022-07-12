Let's face it, trying to sleep on long overnight flights is impossible for most, especially if you're stuck in the dreaded middle seat. But nearly 17,000 travelers seem to have found the ultimate solution to catching some z's with the Trtl Pillow. If you've been wanting to give the top-rated travel pillow a try for yourself, now is the perfect time, since it's currently 44 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Not only is the travel pillow uniquely designed to support both your head and neck, preventing you from bobbing down as you sleep, but its thin, compact shape makes it super easy to pack. It basically wraps around your neck like a cozy scarf, but one side is padded to keep you in an upright position, so you can fall asleep without worrying about waking up with uncomfortable neck pain or, worse, slumping onto your neighbor's shoulder.

Along with being supportive and comfortable, shoppers also love how cozy the soft fleece material is, with many writing that it helps keep them warm on chilly flights. Even better, it is machine-washable, making it super easy to clean in between trips. The lightweight pillow weighs just 4.5 ounces and when it's not in use it folds up to a flat shape, so it won't take up too much space in your carry-on bag as many U-shaped pillows can.

To buy: amazon.com, $23, (originally $40)

No wonder so many travelers won't leave home without this pillow. "Whenever I go on road trips or plane rides, this is a necessity for a good sleep," one reviewer wrote. "It is possibly the best purchase I have ever made for traveling," another raved, adding, "I can't even imagine ever traveling without it again."

One shopper who suffers from cervical spine issues wrote, "The Trtl pillow is the only thing that helps my neck relax on the plane. I've been able to sleep during flights, which had seemed impossible before." Another loves it so much, they called the travel pillow both a "Holy grail" and also "a magical device."

Normally, this beloved travel pillow would cost $40, but for the next two days, you can score it for just $23. Snag one for yourself before it jumps back in price to finally get a good night's sleep on your next long-haul flight.

