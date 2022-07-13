I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are the 7 Last-minute Prime Day Deals I'm Shopping

You may only have a few more hours to score massive Amazon Prime Day Savings, but that doesn't mean you've missed out on the best deals out there. There are still plenty of amazing sales going on, especially on luggage and travel gear, as well as clothing, footwear, and accessories that will make excellent additions to your travel wardrobe.

Take it from me, a shopping editor who's been scouring the site for days now in order to find the best deals. From comfy, packable dresses to sleek, durable luggage sets, I've rounded up my favorite last-minute deals that you can shop at Amazon right now to catch Prime Day Savings while they last. This even includes highly rated brands like Samsonite, Ray-Ban, and Superga. But be sure to shop soon, since the sale ends tonight.

Keep reading for some of my top picks to shop this Amazon Prime Day, coming from a travel editor. Even though Amazon Prime Day is about to come to a close, you still have a few more hours to score incredible deals, so I would suggest adding these travel-ready items to your cart before your next trip (and before they jump back up in price).

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to shop for luggage, since many customer-loved brands are deeply discounted, including Samsonite. This hardside luggage set, which comes with a compact 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked bag, is ideal for someone looking to revamp their luggage collection with simple yet functional and durable suitcases. Both bags have convenient 360-degree spinner wheels, which make them impressively easy to maneuver, telescoping handles, TSA-approved locks, as well as compression straps and zippered pockets inside for extra organization.

To buy: amazon.com, $196 (originally $490)

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Most cookware may not be designed for travel, but, in my opinion, there's no better way to instantly transport yourself to your favorite travel destination than by cooking a meal at home. This set includes a frying pan, sauce pan, dutch oven, and sauté pan, as well as a modular pan rack and canvas lid holder. I have the nonstick dutch oven and love using it for pastas, soups, stews, and more. It heats evenly and is easy to clean; plus, it's so sleek and stylish that I love keeping it out on my stove to display. Since I'm such a fan, I might have to complete my collection during this sale.

To buy: amazon.com, $345 (originally $445)

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

A good pair of sunglasses is a must-have for summer, whether you're headed out on a beach vacation or just exploring your own city. I've had several pairs of Ray-Bans over the years, and they never disappoint in comfort, style, or quality. And while I'm all for a seasonal trend, I'm considering picking up these classic aviators to add to my collection, especially while they're on sale for 30 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $150 (originally $213)

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers

When I'm traveling, I always pack a pair of comfortable, stylish sneakers. After all, when I'm rushing through busy airports, traversing cobblestone streets, and making my way through museums, the last thing I want to think about is how sore my feet are. I love the simple silhouette of these Superga sneakers that will go with any travel outfit. Plus, at just $25 for Prime Day, they're a steal — I might even snag more than one color!

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $65)

Avène Eau Thermale Hydrance Hydrating Aqua Cream-in-Gel

On a recent trip to Paris, I saw this brand everywhere (French pharmacies are definitely a worthwhile stop if you're looking for beauty products abroad). And while I didn't have room in my suitcase to stock up on skincare products then, I was excited to see that Avène is available at Amazon (and on sale for Prime Day!). I'm going to try out this daily moisturizer that's designed to lock in moisture while plumping and smoothing the skin.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $38)

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

For travel during the summer months, I'll always pack a lightweight dress that I can wear with just about everything, whether I'm pairing it with a denim jacket and sneakers for daytime or adding heels and a clutch for a night out. This lightweight swing dress made from soft, stretchy viscose and elastane is an excellent addition to your travel wardrobe, and at just $14 for Prime Day, now's the perfect time to buy.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $20)

Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

Whether you're an avid hiker looking for a replacement for your worn out boots or a trail novice looking for your first pair of hiking boots, you can't go wrong with this shopper-loved pick on Amazon. As someone who loves taking the train to Upstate New York for day trips, I'm definitely considering this pair. The Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Boots have stylish and durable suede and mesh uppers that will keep out excess moisture and debris while letting your feet breathe. Plus, satisfied shoppers mention that they're comfortable to wear "all day."

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $145)

