Campers Say This Inflatable Sleeping Pad Is Comfier Than Their Beds at Home — and It's 50% Off Right Now

Take a minute to think about your last camping trip. As much as you enjoyed the views and connecting with nature, there's probably one thing that wasn't ideal: the sleeping situation. Even if you're a deep sleeper who isn't picky when it comes to mattresses (or lack thereof), you likely found yourself missing your bed at home by the end of the trip. That's because sleeping bags and air mattresses are made to simply get the job done. Sleeping pads, on the other hand, are built for comfort.

One of the most reliable on the market? The best-selling Powerlix Sleeping Pad, which is 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Its inflatable hexagon design supports your entire body, including pressure points, when you lie down on it. And at 75 inches long by 23 inches wide by two inches thick, it's large enough and thick enough to accommodate campers of all sizes — yet its flat, lightweight design allows for easy roll-up and storage. Constructed with nylon and thermal insulation, the pad is both waterproof and warm, making it perfect for virtually any camping experience. Problems with the sleeping pad aren't likely, but it does come with a patch kit and two repair kits, as well as a carrying bag and an air valve for easy inflating and deflating.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)

And boasting more than 6,000 five-star ratings, the pad is just as functional as it claims to be. "After 30 years of backpacking and camping, I've used many different kinds of sleeping pads," one shopper wrote. "This is by far the most comfortable one I've ever used. [It's] lightweight and packs relatively small. The inflation bag is great to have included."

"The best part about this sleeping pad is you don't have to blow at all to inflate," another customer noted. "It's a really innovative feature… I used it for camping and it was really comfortable to sleep on. You will not feel any bumps on the ground as the air cushioning is very good."

And if you're concerned about staying comfortable throughout the night, and not waking up with an achy body, tons of reviewers reported that it's much more comfortable than they thought it would be — to the point that they are even gifting it to loved ones. In fact, some go as far as to say it's "better than" their beds at home. It's that good!

If you're heading out on a camping journey in the near future, you won't want to be without the Powerlix Sleeping Pad. Snag the pad in five colors and one print ranging from black to orange to classic camouflage. Make sure to add it to your Amazon cart quickly, though, as Prime Day deals end tonight.

