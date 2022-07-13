You Only Have a Few More Hours to Score a Kindle for 50% Off

If you've been itching to update your old electronics, you're in luck! There are still a few more hours to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022, and thousands of tech products are majorly marked down from name brands like Apple and Bose. But some of the best deals we've seen during the shopping event have been on Amazon devices, including this top-rated Kindle e-reader.

More than 30,000 avid readers have given the Kindle model with a built-in front light their seal of approval, and the handy tablet is half-off right now for Prime members (sign up here for a free 30-day trial if you aren't a member yet). The reader has a resolution of 167 pixels per inch and a glare-free display that makes it super easy to read even when you are in direct sunlight. The handy device even lets you highlight your favorite text, look up vocabulary definitions, translate text into different languages, and adjust the text size without leaving the page you're on.

It has eight gigabytes of storage to hold thousands of your favorite books and magazines in one place, and a single charge of its battery will last you weeks, so you never have to worry about it dying right as you get to the good part of a story. You can easily connect it to your Kindle Unlimited account and even your Audible account to the device, so you can seamlessly switch between reading and listening to books.

amazon.com, $45 (originally $90)

The tablet measures 6.3 inches by 4.5 inches by 0.34 inches and weighs only 6 ounces, making it super easy to pack in your carry-on bag, travel backpack, or purse. It's "perfect for traveling, I take it everywhere," one shopper raved. "[It's a] nice size, nice weight, great lighting, [and it's] easy to figure out. And now I don't take up a quarter of my luggage with books when I travel," another wrote.

Customers also note how having all their books in one compact device makes it so much easier to get through their reading lists. One said, "I am a college student who is obsessed with reading, but it's difficult to find time to read between homework and studying and working, but this Kindle makes it so easy to breeze through books."

If you're looking to give the Kindle a try for yourself, now is the time to do it. The top-rated e-reader is currently on sale for just $45. And tons of other Amazon devices are on super sale as well, including the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Ring Doorbell, and Insignia Smart TVs. These deals are only good until midnight PST, so be sure to shop them before then to score these high-tech products for way less.

