The 31 Best Early Swimsuit Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — From Bikinis to One-pieces

Headed to the beach, lake, or pool this summer? If so, you may want to beef up your swimwear rotation with some new styles. And considering Amazon has already marked down plenty of swimsuits ahead of Prime Day, which is happening on July 12 and 13, now is the perfect time to add them to your cart. Plus, the fact that bathing suits are up to 58 percent off just makes the whole shopping event even more exciting.

Amazon's early Prime Day swim deals boast price slashes on one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and even surfsuits from trusted and shopper-loved brands like Hilor, Zaful, c14086478c41cebf48bb281f7d0e6&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="Body Glove" context="body" sid=""/], Speedo and more. But the sales don't stop at swimwear — shoppers can find plenty of markdowns on stylish 3906210ed31e5d443ef7454bd864d&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="beach cover-ups" context="body" sid=""/] and a4718068bedfd9d85c5ca466960cd&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="sarongs" context="body" sid=""/] as well.

Related: The 35 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

While the pre-Prime Day sale includes hundreds of fantastic deals, one of the best finds is on the SouqFone Two-Piece Swimsuit, which is nearly 60 percent off right now. The flattering bikini set features a high-waisted bottom and ruffled bikini top that is cute enough for the pool but also sporty enough for any water activities you might be partaking in this summer. The flirty style shows off just enough skin for a proper tan, yet still offers modesty and coverage for moving around in the water. And with a price point of just $10 ahead of Prime Day, what's not to love?

Another awesome pick is the Upopby Vintage Padded One-Piece, which is almost half off right now — and you might not see a better deal on this swimsuit for Prime Day. The vintage-inspired one-piece boasts supportive straps, a high-cut leg, and all-over ruching for a flattering effect around the tummy area — which reviewers said makes them feel super confident by the pool or when striding down the shoreline. You can score this one-piece swimsuit for just $31 — but you'll act quickly since we don't know how long this sale price will last.

If you've got swimming and sunbathing on the brain, shop these 31 must-have early Prime Day deals now. Want to get in on even more savings? Sign up to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime — you'll be eligible for even more steals and deals when the two-day Prime event arrives on Tuesday.

Best One-piece Swimsuit Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

A well-fitted one-piece swimsuit is a closet staple, so if you need a new one, look no further than Amazon's early Prime Day deals section. Go for a classic style courtesy of brands like Upopby, American Trends, and Gladtry for up to 49 percent off, or opt for a trendy new style from Meyeeka with a cut-out or Hilor, which has a ruffled single shoulder with a ruffled, for as little as $30. Either way, you'll be sure to feel stylish and confident without sacrificing comfort.

Best Bikini Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

If bikinis are more your style, take a look at the best deals available right now. The early sales include discounts of up to 59 percent on unique bikini styles from Zaful, SouqFone, and even a 3-piece set by d91d484e8136d08c4cd9b737f5a47&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="Romwe" context="body" sid=""/]. Are simple triangle-style bikinis more your style? Cute options from Zaful and Tempt Me are as low as $21 for a set.

Best Surfsuit and Rash Guard Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Sometimes a typical swimsuit doesn't quite do the trick if your maritime activities include surfing, paddleboarding, or skiing. When you plan for a day of water sports, choose a surfsuit from brands like Axesea, Seafolly, Ekouaer, or c14086478c41cebf48bb281f7d0e6&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="Body Glove" context="body" sid=""/], which are up to 33 percent off. And if you just prefer extra coverage from the sun when on the boat or at the beach, check out a rash guard with built-in UPF protection like this highly rated option from Tsla for just $30.

Best Cover-up Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

So you've found the perfect swimsuit — now it's time to complete your vacation look with a stylish and practical cover-up. For up to 32 percent off, add an eye-catching cover-up with crochet detailing or stylish tassels from Siaeamrg, Sulozom, or GDKey to your vacation wardrobe. And if you're all about showing off your bikini in a sarong these days, try this one from Chicgal for 40 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just $9.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.