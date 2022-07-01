Best Products Style Shopping The 35 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Best-sellers from Samsonite, Adidas, and SwissGear are up to 60 percent off. By Hillary Maglin Hillary Maglin Instagram Twitter Hillary Maglin is an associate editor and writer who's been covering travel products since 2018. Before that, she spent three years as a news, entertainment, and lifestyle writer. She has been published in Travel + Leisure, People, InStyle, and more.Hillary covers travel, luggage, comfortable shoes, stylish travel apparel, beauty, and lifestyle products. She has written hundreds of product roundups for Travel + Leisure, People, Instyle, Real Simple, and Rachael Ray In Season. Prior to joining T+L, she was a freelance writer covering current events, pop culture, fashion, and celebrities.Experience: Hillary Maglin joined Dotdash Meredith in 2018. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon If you've caught the travel bug during the recent surge of warm, summer weather, then it's time to add some new items to your luggage and travel gear collection. Lucky for you, Amazon has marked down tons of items ahead of Prime Day, which we can confirm will take place on July 12 and 13. That's good news for travelers, as some luggage items are on sale right now for up to 60 percent off. Amazon's early Prime Day luggage deals include price slashes on spinner suitcases of all sizes, travel backpacks, duffel bags, and even multi-piece luggage sets from popular brands like Samsonite, Adidas, and SwissGear. Shoppers can even find early savings on must-have travel accessories like packing cube sets and toiletry bags. Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals While you could spend hours scrolling through jaw-dropping deals, one of the best worth checking out is on Rockland's Journey Softside 4-Piece Luggage Set. Not only is the set more than half off its original price in anticipation of Prime Day, bringing the overall price to less than $90, but it also comes with suitcases ranging in size from an over-the-shoulder messenger bag up to a large checked bag with wheels. Each of the four bags is packed with pockets, so the whole family can use it on your next getaway without having to sacrifice any essentials. If you're dreaming of your upcoming vacation, shop the 35 best early Prime Day deals on luggage right now. And while you're at it, sign up to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime — members can snag extra savings and deals when the two-day shopping event rolls around. And trust us, it'll be well worth it, considering how much you'll be able to save. Best Suitcase Deals Courtesy of Amazon Does your luggage collection need a boost? Now is the ideal time to add a sturdy new suitcase or two into the mix. Easy-to-carry softside options from brands like SwissGear, Samsonite, and U.S. Traveler are up to 38 percent off ahead of Prime Day, while ultra-durable hardside spinners from American Tourister, Delsey Paris, and Travelpro are marked down by up to 53 percent. SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Checked Bag, $86 (originally $130) American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Spinner, $199 (originally $210) Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside Medium Checked Bag, $212 (originally $370) Travelpro Maxlite Air Large Checked Bag, $196 (originally $230) U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay Expandable Large Checked Bag, $87 (originally $140) Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Carry-on, $158 (originally $200) Best Luggage Set Deals Courtesy of Amazon If you're in need of a complete luggage overhaul, or are shopping for a package-deal that can see the entire family through a vacation, take a look at some of these early luggage set deals. Go for a sleek gemstone look with a 2-piece set from Kensie for 32 percent off, or choose a 3-piece set from Coolife, Samsonite, or U.S. Traveler for up to 33 percent off. However, the best deal comes from Rockland, with an already-affordable 4-piece luggage set marked down by 60 percent to less than $90. Coolife 3-piece Hardshell Spinner Set, $200 (originally $300) Rockland Journey Softside 4-piece Luggage Set, $88 (originally $219) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 3-piece Spinner Set, $349 (originally $610) Kensie 3D Gemstone TSA Lock Hardside 2-piece Set, $171 (originally $248) Samsonite Centric 2 Expandable 3-piece Spinner Set, $484 (originally $700) U.S. Traveler Anzio Expandable 3-piece Set, $177 (originally $240) Best Backpacks Courtesy of Amazon Sometimes a lightweight backpack is all you need to up your travel game. Choose a zip-around backpack that opens like a suitcase for up to 27 percent off like these options from Bange, Vancropak, and Totwo. Or, go for a convertible option that can also be carried like a duffel, like this one from G-favor marked down by 40 percent thanks to an additional on-site coupon. Looking for a traditional-style backpack that's still spacious enough to carry all your essentials? Choose a pack from Delsey Paris or Light Flight, which will have you saving up to 44 percent before Prime Day even begins. Delsey Paris Chatelet 2.0 Laptop Backpack, $108 (originally $190) Totwo Flight-approved Carry-on Backpack, $37 with on-site coupon (originally $49) Vancropak 40L Flight-approved Carry-on Backpack, $47 with onp-site coupon (originally $60) G-Favor 40L Convertible Canvas Rucksack, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $80) Bange 35L Water-resistant Laptop Backpack, $63 with on-site coupon (originally $86) Light Flight Laptop Backpack, $27 (originally $37) Best Duffel Bags Courtesy of Amazon Nothing is quite as versatile as a duffel bag when you're on the road. Whether you plan to use it as a carry-on, an overnight bag, or even a gym bag throughout the year, you're sure to be impressed by these pocket-packed duffels for up to 40 percent off from Adidas, Canway, Rockland, and Dalix. If you're looking for something a little sleeker and higher end, consider a retro, vegan leather bag from Delsey Paris or a luxuriously tailored Samsonite bag, each discounted by around 20 percent. Delsey Paris Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Duffel, $197 (originally $240) Dalix Extra Large Vacation Duffel, $25 (originally $36) Rockland Duffel Bag, $18 (originally $30) Canway 65L Travel Duffel, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Samsonite Pro Softside Duffel Bag, $190 (originally $240) Adidas Team Issue 2 Large Duffel Bag, $47 (originally $60) Best Travel Accessories Courtesy of Amazon Save big before Prime Day on essentials like travel bottles from Morfone and packing cubes from Yamiu for up to 35 percent off. Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles and Carrying Case, $14 with on-site coupon (originally $23) Baimay Water-resistant Toiletry Bag, $15 with on-site coupon (originally $30) Yamiu 7-piece Packing Cube Set, $20 (originally $30) ProCase Travel Jewelry Organizer, $22 (originally $40) Zero Grid Passport Wallet, $18 (originally $35)