The 35 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you've caught the travel bug during the recent surge of warm, summer weather, then it's time to add some new items to your luggage and travel gear collection. Lucky for you, Amazon has marked down tons of items ahead of Prime Day, which we can confirm will take place on July 12 and 13. That's good news for travelers, as some luggage items are on sale right now for up to 60 percent off.

Amazon's early Prime Day luggage deals include price slashes on spinner suitcases of all sizes, travel backpacks, duffel bags, and even multi-piece luggage sets from popular brands like Samsonite, Adidas, and SwissGear. Shoppers can even find early savings on must-have travel accessories like packing cube sets and toiletry bags.

While you could spend hours scrolling through jaw-dropping deals, one of the best worth checking out is on Rockland's Journey Softside 4-Piece Luggage Set. Not only is the set more than half off its original price in anticipation of Prime Day, bringing the overall price to less than $90, but it also comes with suitcases ranging in size from an over-the-shoulder messenger bag up to a large checked bag with wheels. Each of the four bags is packed with pockets, so the whole family can use it on your next getaway without having to sacrifice any essentials.

If you're dreaming of your upcoming vacation, shop the 35 best early Prime Day deals on luggage right now. And while you're at it, sign up to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime — members can snag extra savings and deals when the two-day shopping event rolls around. And trust us, it'll be well worth it, considering how much you'll be able to save.

Best Suitcase Deals

Does your luggage collection need a boost? Now is the ideal time to add a sturdy new suitcase or two into the mix. Easy-to-carry softside options from brands like SwissGear, Samsonite, and U.S. Traveler are up to 38 percent off ahead of Prime Day, while ultra-durable hardside spinners from American Tourister, Delsey Paris, and Travelpro are marked down by up to 53 percent.

Best Luggage Set Deals

If you're in need of a complete luggage overhaul, or are shopping for a package-deal that can see the entire family through a vacation, take a look at some of these early luggage set deals. Go for a sleek gemstone look with a 2-piece set from Kensie for 32 percent off, or choose a 3-piece set from Coolife, Samsonite, or U.S. Traveler for up to 33 percent off. However, the best deal comes from Rockland, with an already-affordable 4-piece luggage set marked down by 60 percent to less than $90.

Best Backpacks

Sometimes a lightweight backpack is all you need to up your travel game. Choose a zip-around backpack that opens like a suitcase for up to 27 percent off like these options from Bange, Vancropak, and Totwo. Or, go for a convertible option that can also be carried like a duffel, like this one from G-favor marked down by 40 percent thanks to an additional on-site coupon. Looking for a traditional-style backpack that's still spacious enough to carry all your essentials? Choose a pack from Delsey Paris or Light Flight, which will have you saving up to 44 percent before Prime Day even begins.

Best Duffel Bags

Nothing is quite as versatile as a duffel bag when you're on the road. Whether you plan to use it as a carry-on, an overnight bag, or even a gym bag throughout the year, you're sure to be impressed by these pocket-packed duffels for up to 40 percent off from Adidas, Canway, Rockland, and Dalix. If you're looking for something a little sleeker and higher end, consider a retro, vegan leather bag from Delsey Paris or a luxuriously tailored Samsonite bag, each discounted by around 20 percent.

Best Travel Accessories

Save big before Prime Day on essentials like travel bottles from Morfone and packing cubes from Yamiu for up to 35 percent off. Some of the absolute best early travel accessory deals, though, are on a Baimay toiletry bag, a ProCase jewelry organizer, and a Zero Grid passport wallet, which are all at least 45 percent off right now.

