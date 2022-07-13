 Hurry! These Water-friendly Crocs Are Up to 43% Off for the Next Few Hours

We've now entered day two of Amazon Prime Day, and the deals seem to be getting better and better. Today's selection of sales includes major discounts on everything from luggage sets to Apple AirPods, but some of the best deals we've spotted have been on comfortable shoes. And this pair of ultra-cushioned Crocs is one of the standout discounts of the day.

For the next few hours, you can score these ultra-comfortable clogs for up to 43 percent off! Yes, you read that right, these customer-loved water shoes can be yours for as little as $28. The popular Crocs are super lightweight, so they won't weigh you down as you walk on the beach, the pool deck, and anywhere else where you'll be in and out of the water. They also have rugged outsoles that provide excellent traction to prevent you from slipping and sliding on wet surfaces.

Not only that, but the Crocs are also water-friendly and buoyant, making them a great option to wear to the beach, while kayaking, or just walking in the rain. They have the brand's signature holes on the top of each shoe for added breathability and to help them dry faster. And you can also customize the shoes with Crocs Jibbitz charms that fit perfectly in the holes. Even better, the clogs have pivoting heel straps that you can use for a more secure fit.

To buy: amazon.com, from $28 (originally $50)

With smart details like that, it makes sense that the clogs have racked up over 78,000 five-star ratings. One found them to be so comfortable they said the shoes feel "like you are walking on a cloud." Another said they love their Crocs so much that they "wear them every day."

"I purchased these Crocs in preparation for a trip to the UK thinking that they would make going through airport security much easier," said a third customer, who added, "As it turned out, they were just the ticket and very comfortable while traveling." The comfy kicks are unisex and come in sizes 6 to 15 for women and 4 to 13 for men. Plus, there are 41 stylish colors to choose from.

Normally priced at $50 a pair, you can score them for as little as $28 depending on which style and size you choose. It's rare to see these top-rated Crocs marked down at such a steep discount, so we suggest buying them now before they jump back in price in a few hours when Amazon Prime Day ends.

To buy: amazon.com, from $28 (originally $50)

