The 32 Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day for Your Next Vacation

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially started and the two-day savings event is bursting with some of the best deals we've seen all year — and that even includes Black Friday. While summer is in full swing, now is one of the best times to scoop up new swimwear ahead of any upcoming vacations or beach trips.

If you're looking for a flattering one-piece swimsuit with a classic silhouette or something a bit more on trend (think: one-shoulder or cut-out styles), Amazon is offering deals of up to 60 percent off tons of styles. And if you're in the market for a tanning-friendly bikini, there are plenty that are marked down too — from tankinis to classic triangle sets. And whether you prefer supportive high-waisted bottoms for more moderate coverage or a cheekier look, the retailer also has you covered.

ICYDK, Amazon is one of the best places to find size-inclusive swimwear and there are lots of options for women's swimsuits on sale for Prime Day. To save you time and help you focus on the best deals, we've rounded up all the best swimsuit markdowns in a range of styles and sizes to fit everyone's swimwear preferences. These Prime Day swimsuit deals are making a splash from high-waisted bikini bottoms to trendy one-pieces.

But, you'll want to act quickly, as some of these deals might be expiring tonight before the two-day shopping event ends. Keep scrolling for the best swimsuit deals you'll want to add to your cart during Amazon Prime Day.

Best One-piece Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're looking for a sporty or vintage-style one-piece swimsuit, Amazon is offering a variety of discounted options. This solid print Speedo one-piece is marked down from $40 to just $28 and it comes in five colors (psst, it's still available in black). If you're looking for a one-piece with a vintage flare, this Calvin Klein Women's Pleated One-piece Swimsuit has a square neckline and ruched bodice – and it's on sale for $49.

Best Bikini Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon is offering deals on matching bikini sets with price cuts of up to 50 percent off during Prime Day. This Cupshe Women's High Waisted Falbala Bikini Set with its flirty ruffled top and high-waisted bottom is on sale for $21 and it comes in 12 colors with sizes ranging from Xs to XXL. If you're just looking for a plain bikini bottom or swim skirt, there are options on sale for up to 42 percent off, too.

Best Tankini Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Tankinis are not only flattering, but they're super practical, too. They combine the trendy style of a one-piece with the look of a sportier two-piece, but it's much easier to run to the bathroom without having to peel off your wet swimsuit. The Tutorutor Women High-Waisted Peplum Tankini Set is currently up to 45 percent off, meaning you can scoop this cute suit for just $24.

Best Surfsuit and Rash Guard Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

A solid colored or brightly patterned surfsuirt or rash guard is key to enjoying activities on the water like paddleboarding and kayaking, or if you just want extra coverage from the sun for a day on the boat or poolside. The good news is you don't have to venture to a sports store or pay a ton for a UPF top that you might not have much use for once summer ends. This long sleeve one-piece rash guard has a price cut of nearly 40 percent off right now, bringing the cost down to $32.

Best Cover-up Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

A swimsuit cover-up is a must-have for tossing over your bathing suit before and after your trip to the beach — and can easily transition your look for lunch or a casual dinner. The Yincro Women Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover-Up is a lightweight polyester cover up that is equal parts stylish and convenient — and it's on sale for $16.

