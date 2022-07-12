The 26 Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day

Every traveler knows that the right piece of luggage can make or break your trip. While the best, most durable pieces can usually be quite expensive, there are certain times of the year when you can score them for way less, and today is one of them. For the next 48 hours, Amazon has slashed prices on thousands of items for its annual Prime Day sale, giving you the perfect excuse to score that new travel bag you've had on your wishlist for a fraction of the price.

Everything from suitcases to luggage sets to travel backpacks to duffel and weekender bags is deeply discounted right now, including several options from beloved travel brands like Samsonite, American Tourister, and Delsey Paris. Some top-rated items like this Traveler's Choice suitcase have even been discounted by up to 55 percent.

To help you find the best discounts around, we scoured through the entire sale and rounded up the 26 best luggage deals happening right now. Whether you're looking for an expandable suitcase, a travel backpack, or a rolling duffel bag, there's something on this list for just about every traveler. Even better, prices start at just $30, so you can buy more than one item at a time without breaking the bank.

With deals this good there's no telling how long these travel essentials will stay in stock, so you'll have to move quickly if you want to score your favorite pieces at such low prices. Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of many of these deals. If you aren't one already you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Keep reading to see all the best luggage deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2022 below.

Best Suitcase Deals

If you're in the market for a new suitcase, you're in luck! Right now, you can score this American Tourister suitcase for a mere $72, this Traveler's Choice option for 55 percent off, and this Samsonite luggage for nearly $100 off. There are also plenty of softside bags on sale too, including this expandable SwissGear option.

Best Luggage Set Deals

Nothing says you've got your life together quite like a high-quality matching luggage set. While these are typically expensive, no matter what brand you pick, luckily today you can snag this Coolife three-piece set for just $190 and this Rockland four-piece option for as little as $130.

Best Travel Backpack Deals

Tons of travel backpacks are currently marked down, including this cute Delsey Paris style and this Vancropack option. If you're looking for an option that has a built-in charger check out this Matein backpack that's discounted to just $30. And if you're in the market for a hyper-organized option, consider this one that comes with a set of packing cubes that's 30 percent off.

Best Duffel Bag Deals

If you're in need of a new duffel bag, check out this Adidas style that's on sale for only $46, or this Canway option that's going for for just $26. Prices have been slashed on several rolling duffels as well, including this Fila duffel that's only $59 and this Pacific Coast Signature version that can be yours for a mere $50.

Best Weekender Bag Deals

Some standout weekender bag deals include this Bjlfs option and this Matein style, both of which are less than $40 right now. Also, be sure to check out this oversized Hero weekender that's on sale for just $29, and this top-rated Vera Bradley option that's 24 percent off.

