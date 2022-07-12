Best Products Style Shopping The 26 Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day It’s the perfect excuse to get a new suitcase for way less. By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Every traveler knows that the right piece of luggage can make or break your trip. While the best, most durable pieces can usually be quite expensive, there are certain times of the year when you can score them for way less, and today is one of them. For the next 48 hours, Amazon has slashed prices on thousands of items for its annual Prime Day sale, giving you the perfect excuse to score that new travel bag you've had on your wishlist for a fraction of the price. Everything from suitcases to luggage sets to travel backpacks to duffel and weekender bags is deeply discounted right now, including several options from beloved travel brands like Samsonite, American Tourister, and Delsey Paris. Some top-rated items like this Traveler's Choice suitcase have even been discounted by up to 55 percent. To help you find the best discounts around, we scoured through the entire sale and rounded up the 26 best luggage deals happening right now. Whether you're looking for an expandable suitcase, a travel backpack, or a rolling duffel bag, there's something on this list for just about every traveler. Even better, prices start at just $30, so you can buy more than one item at a time without breaking the bank. With deals this good there's no telling how long these travel essentials will stay in stock, so you'll have to move quickly if you want to score your favorite pieces at such low prices. Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of many of these deals. If you aren't one already you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Keep reading to see all the best luggage deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2022 below. Best Suitcase Deals Courtesy of Amazon If you're in the market for a new suitcase, you're in luck! Right now, you can score this American Tourister suitcase for a mere $72, this Traveler's Choice option for 55 percent off, and this Samsonite luggage for nearly $100 off. There are also plenty of softside bags on sale too, including this expandable SwissGear option. Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Suitcase, $173 (originally $270) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Suitcase, $90 (originally $160) American Tourister Moonlight Expandable Suitcase, $72 (originally $210) SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Suitcase, $99 (originally $130) Traveler's Choice Maxporter II Suitcase, $134 (originally $300) Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside Luggage, $213 (originally $370) Best Luggage Set Deals Courtesy of Amazon Nothing says you've got your life together quite like a high-quality matching luggage set. While these are typically expensive, no matter what brand you pick, luckily today you can snag this Coolife three-piece set for just $190 and this Rockland four-piece option for as little as $130. Coolife Three-Piece Luggage Set, $175 with on-site coupon (originally $300) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Three-Piece Set, $310 (originally $780) Rockland Four-Piece Softside Set, $130 (originally $219) Rockland Expandable Two-Piece Set, $130 (originally $340) American Tourister Pop Max Three-Piece Softside Set, $255 (originally $330) Best Travel Backpack Deals Courtesy of Amazon Tons of travel backpacks are currently marked down, including this cute Delsey Paris style and this Vancropack option. If you're looking for an option that has a built-in charger check out this Matein backpack that's discounted to just $30. And if you're in the market for a hyper-organized option, consider this one that comes with a set of packing cubes that's 30 percent off. Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $30 (originally $42) Lubardy Travel Backpack with Packing Cubes, $40 (originally $66) G-favor 40L Travel Backpack, $53 with on-site coupon (originally $90) Vancropack 40L Travel Backpack, $40 (originally $60) Delsey Paris Travel Laptop Backpack, $112 (originally $190) Best Duffel Bag Deals Courtesy of Amazon If you're in need of a new duffel bag, check out this Adidas style that's on sale for only $46, or this Canway option that's going for for just $26. Prices have been slashed on several rolling duffels as well, including this Fila duffel that's only $59 and this Pacific Coast Signature version that can be yours for a mere $50. Canway Travel Duffel, $26 (originally $40) Dimayar Duffel Bag, $20 (originally $29) Fila Seven Pocket Rolling Duffel, $59 (originally $120) Pacific Coast Signature Rolling Duffel, $50 (originally $160) Adidas Team Issue 2 Duffel, $47 (originally $60) Best Weekender Bag Deals Courtesy of Amazon Some standout weekender bag deals include this Bjlfs option and this Matein style, both of which are less than $40 right now. Also, be sure to check out this oversized Hero weekender that's on sale for just $29, and this top-rated Vera Bradley option that's 24 percent off. Hero Weekender Bag, $29 (originally $35) Delsey Paris Chatelet Weekender Bag, $198 (originally $240) Bjlfs Weekender Bag, $29 (originally $40) Vera Bradley Weekender Bag, $77 (originally $100) Matein Weekender Bag, $32 (originally $46)