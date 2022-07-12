Best Products Style Shopping Amazon Prime Day's Best Golf Deals Include Markdowns on Everything From Bags and Clubs to Shoes and Apparel Shop golf gear from Lacoste, Adidas, and more. By Hillary Maglin Hillary Maglin Instagram Twitter Hillary Maglin is an associate editor and writer who's been covering travel products since 2018. Before that, she spent three years as a news, entertainment, and lifestyle writer. She has been published in Travel + Leisure, People, InStyle, and more.Hillary covers travel, luggage, comfortable shoes, stylish travel apparel, beauty, and lifestyle products. She has written hundreds of product roundups for Travel + Leisure, People, Instyle, Real Simple, and Rachael Ray In Season. Prior to joining T+L, she was a freelance writer covering current events, pop culture, fashion, and celebrities.Experience: Hillary Maglin joined Dotdash Meredith in 2018. Published on July 12, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Hoping to hit the links with all-new gear and apparel this summer and fall? Of course you are, because there's nothing quite like taking to the course with a fresh polo, pair of shoes, or bag for your clubs. Even a brand new pack of golf balls makes stepping onto the green more exciting than usual. Lucky for you, Amazon's annual Prime Day has officially arrived, and with it comes a flood of deals on golf essentials for the next 48 hours. From shirts and skirts to gloves and towels, Amazon has slashed prices on everything you need for your next round. High end golf apparel from brands like Lacoste are up to 41 percent off right now, while new items from Adidas are discounted by up to 46 percent. You can even score a 10-foot-tall Bltend practice net for $30 off its original price. Best Golf Bag Deals Courtesy of Amazon A sturdy golf bag that'll keep your clubs in great shape is a must on the links, so don't miss your opportunity to grab a new one today. You can grab this one from Izzo for 36 percent off, or a fan favorite from Himal Outdoors that's marked down by 27 percent. If you're really looking to splurge, try this deluxe option that is currently on sale for $40. Reccani Golf Stand Bag, $66 (originally $70) Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag, $83 (originally $130) Himal Outdoors Travel Golf Bag, $49 (originally $66) Izzo Golf Deluxe Cart Bag, $160 (originally $200) Hot-Z Golf Divider Cart Bag, $100 (originally $160) Best Gear and Accessory Deals Courtesy of Amazon Sometimes, even the most avid golfers put handy accessories like towels, groove cleaners, golf ball markers, and even golf balls on the backburner. If your collection of golf gear is looking a little slim, check out these deals before Prime Day is over. Save up to 20 percent on this best-selling rangefinder and enjoy savings of up to 28 percent on these golf towels. Snag top-rated balls from brands like Callaway for just $22, and don't forget to take a look at Bltend's Golf Practice Net, which is $30 off right now. Vixyn Golf Accessories Gift Set, $22 (originally $24) SisterAling Golf Towel Magnetic Clip Set, $15 (originally $20) Bltend Golf Practice Net, $90 with coupon (originally $120) Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls 12-pack, $22 (originally $25) Gogogo Laser Rangefinder, $80 (originally $100) Best Apparel Deals Courtesy of Amazon Golf clothing just may be the most fun golf accessory to shop, so make sure you get in on these apparel deals. Men can check out polo shirts from Lacoste for up to 41 percent off, while women can score polos for up to 20 percent off and skirts marked down by 28 percent. Other clothing deals worth noting include this men's Under Armour tech shirt discounted by 60 percent and this Amazon Essentials polo on sale for just $12. Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Polo Shirt, $58 (originally $98) Jack Smith Women's Sleeveless Polo Shirt, $20 (originally $25) Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Long Sleeve Shirt, $16 (originally $40) Baleaf Women's Pleated Golf Skirt, $22 (originally $30) Amazon Essentials Men's Polo Shirt, $12 (originally $16) Best Golf Shoes Deals Courtesy of Amazon Need a new pair of kicks for the course? You're in luck. Golf shoes from brands like Adidas are currently on sale for as little as $54, while brands like Puma are up to 20 percent off. If you prefer a different style, check out this women's pair from Skechers, which you can save up to 24 percent on right now. 