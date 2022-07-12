Amazon Prime Day's Best Golf Deals Include Markdowns on Everything From Bags and Clubs to Shoes and Apparel

Hoping to hit the links with all-new gear and apparel this summer and fall? Of course you are, because there's nothing quite like taking to the course with a fresh polo, pair of shoes, or bag for your clubs. Even a brand new pack of golf balls makes stepping onto the green more exciting than usual. Lucky for you, Amazon's annual Prime Day has officially arrived, and with it comes a flood of deals on golf essentials for the next 48 hours.

From shirts and skirts to gloves and towels, Amazon has slashed prices on everything you need for your next round. High end golf apparel from brands like Lacoste are up to 41 percent off right now, while new items from Adidas are discounted by up to 46 percent. You can even score a 10-foot-tall Bltend practice net for $30 off its original price.

The list of golf deals currently available for Prime Day may seem daunting (especially considering you only have two days to browse through them all!), which is why we've combed through the thousands of markdowns and handpicked the best ones just for you. So whether you're searching for a new pair of spikeless golf shoes or you're simply in need of a fresh tee holder, our list is packed with items you can cop without breaking the bank.

But remember: you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of all the sales. The deals will be done by midnight on Thursday, so don't spend too much time picking and choosing. It's also worth keeping in mind the two-day savings event is only available to current Amazon Prime Members. If you're not already signed up, you can start your 30-day free trial here.

Best Golf Bag Deals

A sturdy golf bag that'll keep your clubs in great shape is a must on the links, so don't miss your opportunity to grab a new one today. You can grab this one from Izzo for 36 percent off, or a fan favorite from Himal Outdoors that's marked down by 27 percent. If you're really looking to splurge, try this deluxe option that is currently on sale for $40.

Best Gear and Accessory Deals

Sometimes, even the most avid golfers put handy accessories like towels, groove cleaners, golf ball markers, and even golf balls on the backburner. If your collection of golf gear is looking a little slim, check out these deals before Prime Day is over. Save up to 20 percent on this best-selling rangefinder and enjoy savings of up to 28 percent on these golf towels. Snag top-rated balls from brands like Callaway for just $22, and don't forget to take a look at Bltend's Golf Practice Net, which is $30 off right now.

Best Apparel Deals

Golf clothing just may be the most fun golf accessory to shop, so make sure you get in on these apparel deals. Men can check out polo shirts from Lacoste for up to 41 percent off, while women can score polos for up to 20 percent off and skirts marked down by 28 percent. Other clothing deals worth noting include this men's Under Armour tech shirt discounted by 60 percent and this Amazon Essentials polo on sale for just $12.

Best Golf Shoes Deals

Need a new pair of kicks for the course? You're in luck. Golf shoes from brands like Adidas are currently on sale for as little as $54, while brands like Puma are up to 20 percent off. If you prefer a different style, check out this women's pair from Skechers, which you can save up to 24 percent on right now.

