The 27 Best Dress Deals During Amazon's Prime Day That Are Perfect for Summer Travel

It's no secret that a few stylish, versatile dresses on-hand can really elevate your summer, fall, and travel wardrobes. They're comfy, breezy, and easy to wear with just about anything because you don't have to match them with multiple pieces. Need to add a few to your closet this season? Now is the perfect time to shop — through Wednesday night, Amazon has marked down thousands of items for its annual Prime Day sale.

Everything from elegant maxi dresses to whimsical mini dresses to beach cover-ups are a fraction of their original price right now, including options from brands like Goodthreads, Nautica, Levi's, and more. The Prime Day offerings even boast markdowns on popular styles from designers like Lacoste, which are more than 30 percent off.

Overwhelmed by the sheer number of deals to browse? Worry not, because we've handpicked the 30 best sales items so you don't have to. Whether you're in the market for a flowy swing dress, a form-fitting midi dress, or a simple t-shirt style, our list is sure to impress — not to mention, none of our picks are ultra-pricey (which is good news if you're hoping to buy multiple items for your next vacation).

The only catch is these deals won't last for long, so don't waste too much time debating which dresses to add to your cart. Keep in mind you must also be a current Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of price slashes. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Ready to refresh your outfit rotation? Keep scrolling for the best dress deals during Amazon Prime Day.

Best Maxi Dress Deals

Amazon Dresses
Courtesy of Amazon

If you've been searching for the perfect maxi dress, look no further: Prime Day deals include discounts on plenty of floor-length summer dresses. Today, you can snag this eye-catching style from Sherosa for 35 percent off, this option from Goodthreads that's marked down by 50 percent, and this classic tank maxi from Amazon Essentials for just $20. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, consider this boho swiss dot dress from the romantic brand Prettygarden that's currently less than $40.

Best Midi Dress Deals

Amazon Dresses
Courtesy of Amazon

Midi dresses are all the rage these days, and you can get your hands on multiple this Prime Day thanks to major markdowns. Save nearly 40 percent on this belted dress from Lacoste right now and up to 32 percent on this wrap v-neck option from Prettygarden. Dresses from The Drop are also up to 30 percent off right now, while this one-shoulder midi from Zcsia is less than $40. If those aren't for you, try this button-down style from Amazon Essentials that's as little as $19.

Best Mini Dress Deals

Amazon Dresses
Courtesy of Amazon

There's something about mini dresses that make them perfect for nearly every situation, which makes Prime Day's sale on short styles so exciting. Shop top brands like Levi's for up to 40 percent off and Lark & Ro for up to 58 percent off, bringing the price twist-front flare dress to just $14.. Prices are also slashed by 25 percent on this style from The Drop, which you won't want to pass up.

Best Cover-up Dress Deals

Amazon Dresses
Courtesy of Amazon

A stylish cover-up is a must-have for a day by the beach, lake, or pool, so take advantage of these cover-up deals while you can. This one from Carplsu is just a mere $13 today, while this one from Siaeamrg is nearly 40 percent off. You'll also find prices slashed by up to 34 percent on brands like Bishuige, Misfay, and SimpleFun.

