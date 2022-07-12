Best Products Style Shopping The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day Supportive and stylish sneakers, sandals, hiking options, and more are on major sale. By Anna Popp Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived bringing tons of deals on travel apparel with price cuts rivaling those of Black Friday. Whether you're running to Amazon for a specific need (maybe you need a carry-on for your next trip or new threads for the golf course) or just want to browse the two-day sale for inspiration, now is actually one of the very best times to scoop a pair of comfortable shoes at a low price for any mid-summer getaways, camping vacations, or outdoor adventures coming up. In fact, there are hundreds of comfortable shoe deals that will have you running to grab your wallet. And if you're feeling overwhelmed at the thought of scrolling through them, we're here to help. If you're looking for a comfy shoe for being on your feet all day, there are deals on lifestyle sneakers from brands like Adidas, Reebok, and New Balance. For hikers and trekking enthusiasts, these sturdy Columbia hiking boots are on sale for 25 percent off. Vacationers heading somewhere tropical can scoop discounts on sandals as well, including this pair from Chaco for 28 percent off. Pain-free shoes that will support you and keep blisters at bay are essential for travel to a destination and enjoying it once you arrive. And right now, you can shop the 34 best comfortable shoe deals for incredibly low prices during the next two days — but you'll want to act quickly since prices return to normal Thursday July 14. Also worth mentioning: To get the best access to savings during Prime Day 2022, you'll want to be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime now. Happy shopping! Related: Amazon Prime Day Is Here — These Are the 40 Best Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories Best Hiking Boots and Shoe Deals Courtesy of Amazon There are plenty of hiking boots and shoes on sale for men and women during Prime Day. You can get a pair of Columbia's durable hiking boots with ankle support for 25 percent off right now, bringing the total down to just $65. If you're wanting a pair of hiking shoes for more leisurely hikes, these Merrell shoes are on sale for $70. Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots, $65 (originally $90) Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots, $65 (originally $90) Nortiv 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $30 (originally $48) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes, $70 (originally $110) Columbia Women's Crestwood Hiking Boots, $44 (originally $70) SHULOOK Men's Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $46 (originally $69) Best Running Shoe Deals Courtesy of Amazon Whether you're running on a trail or on a treadmill, you can scoop up huge discounts on running shoes currently. Brands like Adidas and Under Armour have hundreds of athletic shoes on sale, including these highly rated women's Under Armour running shoes on sale for $54. Under Armour Women's Charged Bandit 6 Running Shoes, $54 (originally $90) New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker, $41 (originally $65) Saucony Men's Core Cohesion 14 Road Running Shoe, $52 (originally $75) Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes, $51 (originally $85) New Balance Men's 520 V7 Running Shoe, $44 (originally $65) Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $42 (originally $70) Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Marble Running Shoes, $46 (originally $70) Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Courtesy of Amazon Explore a new city with a versatile and comfortable pair of sneakers this summer. Prime Day shoppers can enjoy deep discounts on casual sneakers from brands like Puma and Adidas, but one of the best deals we are seeing is on a pair of New Balance sneakers, which come in 21 colors, on sale for just $43. New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainers, $45 (originally $75) Keds Women's Core Triple Kick Patent Sneakers, $48 (originally $60) Puma Women's California Sneakers, $40 (originally $75) Dr. Scholl's Women's Luna Sneaker, $35 (originally $70) Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneakers, $27 (originally $85) New Balance Men's 515 V3 Sneaker, $43 (originally $75) Sperry Men's STRIPER II CVO Core Sneaker, $40 (originally $60) New Balance Men's 515 V3 Sneakers, $43 (originally $75) Best Sandal Deals Courtesy of Amazon For walking on the beach, sightseeing in a hot climate, or protecting your feet for an afternoon at the spa, we found excellent deals on supportive sandals to keep you cool and comfortable during your next vacation. These casual yet cute pillow-like unisex slides are currently marked down 40 percent to just $20, while this women's Birkenstock dupe is discounted to less than $40. And if you're in the market for a slightly dressier option, these leather Docker men's slip-on sandals are nearly 50 percent off. Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Sheena Wedge Sandals, $60 (originally $95) Steve Madden Harlin Heeled Sandals, $49 (originally $75) Chaco Women's Wayfarer Sandals, $77 (originally $110) Merrell Women's Bravada Cord Wrap Sport Sandals, $55 (originally $85) Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Flip-flops, $31 (originally $55) Aerothotic Memory Foam Cork Footbed Slides, $32 (originally $50) Weweya Pillow Slippers for Women and Men, $22 (originally $40) Under Armour Men's Ignite Vi Sl Slide Sandals, $21 (originally $35) Chaco Men's Banded Z Cloud Sandals, $72 (originally $100) Dr. Scholl's Men's Gus Sandals, $60 (originally $85) Adidas Men's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandals, $20 (originally $35) Dockers Men's Sunland Slide Sandals, $36 (originally $70) Rockport Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandals, $61 (originally $95) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit