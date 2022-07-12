The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived bringing tons of deals on travel apparel with price cuts rivaling those of Black Friday. Whether you're running to Amazon for a specific need (maybe you need a carry-on for your next trip or new threads for the golf course) or just want to browse the two-day sale for inspiration, now is actually one of the very best times to scoop a pair of comfortable shoes at a low price for any mid-summer getaways, camping vacations, or outdoor adventures coming up.

In fact, there are hundreds of comfortable shoe deals that will have you running to grab your wallet. And if you're feeling overwhelmed at the thought of scrolling through them, we're here to help. If you're looking for a comfy shoe for being on your feet all day, there are deals on lifestyle sneakers from brands like Adidas, Reebok, and New Balance. For hikers and trekking enthusiasts, these sturdy Columbia hiking boots are on sale for 25 percent off. Vacationers heading somewhere tropical can scoop discounts on sandals as well, including this pair from Chaco for 28 percent off.

Pain-free shoes that will support you and keep blisters at bay are essential for travel to a destination and enjoying it once you arrive. And right now, you can shop the 34 best comfortable shoe deals for incredibly low prices during the next two days — but you'll want to act quickly since prices return to normal Thursday July 14. Also worth mentioning: To get the best access to savings during Prime Day 2022, you'll want to be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime now. Happy shopping!

Best Hiking Boots and Shoe Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

There are plenty of hiking boots and shoes on sale for men and women during Prime Day. You can get a pair of Columbia's durable hiking boots with ankle support for 25 percent off right now, bringing the total down to just $65. If you're wanting a pair of hiking shoes for more leisurely hikes, these Merrell shoes are on sale for $70.

Best Running Shoe Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're running on a trail or on a treadmill, you can scoop up huge discounts on running shoes currently. Brands like Adidas and Under Armour have hundreds of athletic shoes on sale, including these highly rated women's Under Armour running shoes on sale for $54.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Explore a new city with a versatile and comfortable pair of sneakers this summer. Prime Day shoppers can enjoy deep discounts on casual sneakers from brands like Puma and Adidas, but one of the best deals we are seeing is on a pair of New Balance sneakers, which come in 21 colors, on sale for just $43.

Best Sandal Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

For walking on the beach, sightseeing in a hot climate, or protecting your feet for an afternoon at the spa, we found excellent deals on supportive sandals to keep you cool and comfortable during your next vacation. These casual yet cute pillow-like unisex slides are currently marked down 40 percent to just $20, while this women's Birkenstock dupe is discounted to less than $40. And if you're in the market for a slightly dressier option, these leather Docker men's slip-on sandals are nearly 50 percent off.