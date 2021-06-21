The 30 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Amazon Prime Day

It’s the perfect time to get a new pair.
By Rebecca Carhart
June 21, 2021
Amazon Prime Day has arrived earlier than ever this year, and while we can't wait to score big-ticket items like Apple Airpods, a new smart TV, and a Samsung Galaxy tablet for a fraction of their regular prices, we're equally excited to buy new clothes for summer. Good thing Amazon slashed prices on thousands of top-rated clothing and accessories for the two-day shopping event

We're talking pieces from brands like Nike, Skechers, and Dr. Scholl's that are now up to 60 percent off. And while tons of closet staples, like pretty sundresses, cozy leggings, and tailored shirts, are currently marked down, some of the best deals we've seen so far are on cute and comfortable shoes. 

Whether you're looking for a new pair of cushioned sandals, a supportive pair of sneakers, or even a new pair of dress shoes, you can expect to find some of the best prices of the year at Amazon right now. Many of customer-loved favorites are on sale right now, including this pair of unisex Crocs and these Adidas slides, which have both racked up thousands of five-star reviews. 

You can also score this pair of New Balance running shoes for less than $45, these Steve Madden wedges for 15 percent off, and these Naturalizer flats for just $30. Tons of comfy men's shoes are discounted as well, including this pair of Dockers boat shoes, these Reef sandals, and these Under Armour sneakers

With so many discounts happening at once, it can be hard to know what's worth buying - so we did the hard work for you and rounded up the 30 best comfortable shoe deals for men and women happening on Amazon right now. Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these markdowns. If you're not one yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access them.

Keep reading to shop all our top picks below. 

Best Women's Shoe Deals

Best Men's Shoe Deals

