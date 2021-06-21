The 30 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day has arrived earlier than ever this year, and while we can't wait to score big-ticket items like Apple Airpods, a new smart TV, and a Samsung Galaxy tablet for a fraction of their regular prices, we're equally excited to buy new clothes for summer. Good thing Amazon slashed prices on thousands of top-rated clothing and accessories for the two-day shopping event.
We're talking pieces from brands like Nike, Skechers, and Dr. Scholl's that are now up to 60 percent off. And while tons of closet staples, like pretty sundresses, cozy leggings, and tailored shirts, are currently marked down, some of the best deals we've seen so far are on cute and comfortable shoes.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of cushioned sandals, a supportive pair of sneakers, or even a new pair of dress shoes, you can expect to find some of the best prices of the year at Amazon right now. Many of customer-loved favorites are on sale right now, including this pair of unisex Crocs and these Adidas slides, which have both racked up thousands of five-star reviews.
You can also score this pair of New Balance running shoes for less than $45, these Steve Madden wedges for 15 percent off, and these Naturalizer flats for just $30. Tons of comfy men's shoes are discounted as well, including this pair of Dockers boat shoes, these Reef sandals, and these Under Armour sneakers.
With so many discounts happening at once, it can be hard to know what's worth buying - so we did the hard work for you and rounded up the 30 best comfortable shoe deals for men and women happening on Amazon right now. Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these markdowns. If you're not one yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access them.
Keep reading to shop all our top picks below.
Best Women's Shoe Deals
- Adidas Women's Adilette Sandal, $21 (originally $35)
- Crocs Sport Clog, $39 (originally $50)
- Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $50 (originally $70)
- Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker, $49 (originally $70)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoe, $45 (originally $80)
- Steve Madden Rosalita Wedge Sandal, $59 (originally $70)
- Naturalizer Flexy Ballet Flat, $30 (originally $69)
- Skechers Desert Kiss Sandal, $37 (originally $50)
- Roxy Rory Slip-On Sneaker, $44 (originally $49)
- Skechers Cleo Skimmer Ballet Flat, $40 (originally $50)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction T-Strap Wedge Sandal, $45 (originally $89)
- Anne Klein Sport Fabric Wedge Pump, $49 (originally $69)
- Puma Carina Sneaker, $56 (originally $60)
- New Balance 340 V1 Flip-Flop, $20 (originally $28)
- Skechers Sport D'lite Slip-On Sneaker, $46 (originally $65)
Best Men's Shoe Deals
- New Balance 680v6 Running Shoe, $53 (originally $75)
- Under Armour Assert 8 Running Shoe, $53 (originally $70)
- Skechers Avillo Slip-On Loafer, $43 (originally $65)
- Dockers Beacon Boat Shoe, $60 (originally $85)
- Reef Fanning Flip-Flop, $45 (originally $60)
- Nike Benassi Slide, $36 (originally $47)
- Clarks Cotrell Free Loafer, $61 (originally $90)
- Merrell Jungle Moc Slip-On Shoe, $60 (originally $85)
- Dr. Scholl's Sync Oxford, $45 (originally $70)
- Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot, $80 (originally $115)
- Adidas Kaptir Sneaker, $70 (originally $85)
- Cole Haan Shortwing Oxford, $88 (originally $150)
- Dockers Fisherman Sandal, $30 (originally $70)
- Skechers GoWalk Performance Sandal, $42 (originally $50)
- Ecco Helsinki Slip-On Shoe, $106 (originally $160)
