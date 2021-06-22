The 10 Best Pet Travel Essentials You Can Still Shop on Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is almost over-but that doesn't mean you can't shop the best deals before the sale event ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT. By now, you've probably found amazing discounts on headphones, luggage, skincare, and comfy shoes, but that only scratches the surface. And if you've already purchased a few goodies for yourself, take another look on Amazon to find the deals on must-haves for your pets.
If you're a pet owner that's planning summer vacations, you need to think ahead for what your furry friend will need to travel with you. Whether you're flying for family reunions or planning a two-week camping trip, your pet will need a lot of support as you travel. Luckily, we found the best Prime Day pet travel deals that you can still shop, including travel carriers, portable dishes, and packable beds - all on sale for up to 53 percent off.
Henkelion Pet Carrier
This best-selling, TSA-approved pet carrier is the perfect travel must-have for your small dog or cat. The waterproof carrier has four-sided mesh walls, a removable fleece pet bed, and a durable shoulder strap for easy carrying. Make it yours for only $20.
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $24)
Active Pets Dog Waterproof Back Seat Car Protector
If you're planning a road trip with your shedding furry friend, consider this pet car seat cover that protects your clean seats from hair and muddy paws. It's totally waterproof and scratch-proof - plus, it adds an extra layer of cushioning for your pup.
To buy: amazon.com, $28 with coupon (originally $46)
Bonza Collapsible Dog Bowl
This collapsible dog bowl is essential for busy travelers with limited room in their packs or carry-ons. The silicone bowl is dishwasher-safe and holds up to 40 ounces of food or water. And it comes with a clip to attach to your backpack or leash while you're on-the-go.
To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
Dogs can get dehydrated quickly, especially if they get stressed in a new place. This essential leak-proof water bottle for dogs holds 12 ounces of water to keep your pup hydrated away from home.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $19)
Cheer Hunting Waterproof Outdoor Dog Bed
This all-weather waterproof dog bed is the perfect way to make your dog comfortable on a camping trip. The cotton-filled bed provides cushion and the quick-drying Oxford material won't absorb moisture or dirt. Plus it comes with a travel bag.
To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $32)
Elegx Pet Rolling Carrier
Effortlessly navigate through the airport with this rolling pet carrier that's 20 percent off. The ventilated carrier bag is detachable from the rolling cart, so you can easily carry and pack the carrier in just about any situation.
To buy: amazon.com, $104 (originally $130)
Petmate Aspen Pet Travel Kennel
It's no secret that most pet carriers won't work for large dogs, so consider this travel kennel instead. It has sizes for dogs from 1 to 90 pounds and works best in large car trunks. It's also approved for most airline cargo.
To buy: amazon.com, $62 (originally $80)
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
You don't want to be stuck on a walk with a roll of poop bags, and luckily this 18-roll pack of poop bags is 26 percent off today. The durable bags are made with recycled materials and won't leak while you're on the go.
To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $13)
Pet Kit Ventilated Pet Backpack Carrier
Your cat needs a carrier, too and this futuristic bubble backpack might make your kitty excited to leave the house. It's ventilated and even comes with a gradual LED night-light. It's typically priced at $100, but you can grab it for 53 percent off right now.
To buy: amazon.com, $48 (originally $100)
Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer
This wildly popular portable paw cleaner removes mud and dirt from your dog's paws, making it an essential accessory when visiting friends and family. Simply add a little water, insert your dog's paws into the bottle, and gently rub them together to achieve sparkling clean paws.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $20)