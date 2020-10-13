The Best Apple Deals to Shop This Amazon Prime Day — Including $50 Off the AirPods Pro

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Listen up, bargain hunters: Amazon has a slew of impressive Apple deals to shop this Prime Day. Prices on Apple Watches, iPads, Macbook Pros, Macbook Airs, and iMacs are all slashed, making now the perfect time to upgrade your tech.

The deepest discount is on Apple AirPods, which are currently up to 20 percent off. These popular earbuds are a hit for their portability, easy connectivity, sleek design, and excellent battery life. All three generations of Apple AirPods are discounted, and you can save $50 on the AirPods Pro. Right now, the AirPods Pro cost just $199, a particularly good deal if the original price tag was preventing you from taking the plunge. This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been, even for Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.

The AirPods Pro are a music lover’s dream because they deliver immersive, high-quality sound. You can choose to use them with noise cancelling or with a “transparency mode” that lets in background noise as you stream your favorite songs. The earbuds are water- and sweat-resistant, come with several silicone tips, and last up to 4.5 hours after a full charge.

Whether you’re looking for a new laptop or an Apple Watch that’ll inspire you to get in shape, Prime Day has you covered. You can get $300 off the 16-inch Macbook Pro, and snag the Apple Watch Series 3 for $169. Remember that you need to be a Prime Member to take advantage of these sales; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Below are our top 10 Apple Prime Day picks.