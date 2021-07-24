Amazon Shoppers Love This Portable Fan for Camping Trips
Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always looking out for the best travel accessories, including gear that will improve your hiking and camping trips. From durable tents to comfortable sleeping bags, there are plenty of accessories out there designed to make your trip more comfortable. And for your next outdoor adventure, we found a portable camping fan that keeps you cool all day and night, and also acts as a convenient campsite nightlight.
The Tesoky-YE Camping Fan is a versatile outdoor accessory that's made to cool you down while you're enjoying the great outdoors. It also includes an LED light with three brightness levels, so you can also use this fan as a campsite nightlight. With a high-quality rechargeable lithium battery, you can use this fan between six and 25 hours at a time depending on wind speeds. It has three wind speed levels that you can control either with buttons directly on the fan or a remote. There are also multiple ways you can set up this fan, since it comes with a stand and a hook that allows you to hang it from your tent, or even a tree branch.
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
The fan also includes a power bank that allows you to charge your mobile phone, laptop, or other devices on-the-go, making it a true travel must-have. And weighing in at just under a pound, it's a compact, lightweight addition to your camping gear that won't add any extra bulk to your luggage.
Amazon shoppers agree that this fan is an essential for camping enthusiasts. "Just got back from a nine day camping trip which included the hottest day in Oregon history and the fan was such a blessing," one reviewer wrote. "The convenience of being snuggled down and using the remote to turn off and on the light cannot be overstated! Only had to recharge once during the trip."
Another reviewer complimented the impressive air flow and battery life. "It was super quiet and gave excellent air flow. The fan stayed on all night long into the morning from one charge."If you find yourself struggling to beat the heat on camping trips, or even in your own backyard, you'll want to keep this under $30 portable fan by your side all summer long.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.