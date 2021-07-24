Amazon Shoppers Love This Portable Fan for Camping Trips 

The Tesoky-YE Camping Fan is a versatile outdoor accessory that's made to cool you down while you're enjoying the great outdoors. It also includes an LED light with three brightness levels, so you can also use this fan as a campsite nightlight. With a high-quality rechargeable lithium battery, you can use this fan between six and 25 hours at a time depending on wind speeds. It has three wind speed levels that you can control either with buttons directly on the fan or a remote. There are also multiple ways you can set up this fan, since it comes with a stand and a hook that allows you to hang it from your tent, or even a tree branch.