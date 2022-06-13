Upgrade Your Poolside Area With This Hidden Amazon Outdoor Section That's Full of Affordable Finds
If you're lucky enough to have a pool at your home, you're probably just starting to use it for the season, even though summer is technically still a few weeks away. If the poolside area needs a refresh with some new outdoor furniture or decor, we suggest you head over to Amazon. The mega-retailer just launched an under-the-radar storefront that has everything you need to turn your pool area into a resort-quality space.
And if you don't have a pool but still want to upgrade your outdoor space, don't fret. Amazon also has dedicated sections for outdoor entertaining, kids at play, gardening essentials, lighting and decor, and furniture and accessories, too.
Instead of having you sort through the entire poolside section yourself, we've rounded up the 15 best pieces to shop. Perhaps best of all, everything we've selected is less than $200 — including the outdoor furniture pieces — and prices start at just $12, so you can buy multiple items at once without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for a stylish yet protective outdoor umbrella to sit under, a fun pool float to lounge on, or some hotel-quality outdoor towels to dry off with, there's something on this list for just about every pool owner.
Keep reading to shop all our top pool picks or peruse the Amazon Poolside Section for yourself here.
Best Pool Lounge Chairs and Umbrellas
Finding outdoor pool furniture that doesn't cost a fortune is usually hard to find, but the Amazon poolside section is full of budget-friendly finds. This adorable wooden folding chair is marked down to less than $130 right now, and this patio umbrella can be yours for only $50. We also plan to scoop up this sun lounger that has a built-in tray while it's on sale.
- Furinno Tioman Sun Lounger With Tray, $172 (originally $185)
- C-Hopetree Rectangular Outdoor Patio Market Table Umbrella, $50
- Bluu Chaise Lounge Chair, $162 with on-site coupon (originally $170)
- Bluu Maple 9-Foot Patio Umbrella, $160
- CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair, $125 (originally $150)
Best Decor Pieces
Once you've picked out the perfect pool chairs and umbrellas for your space, you should add some accent decor pieces to help make them feel even more homey. A cute accent pillow like this decorative option is a quick and easy way to make a chair more comfortable and look more elevated. And a side table like this wooden Christopher Knight style gives you a cute place to store all your poolside essentials like sunscreen, water bottles, and snacks.
- Boho Living Jada Decorative Throw Pillow, $24
- Christopher Knight Home Jerod Accent Table, $96
- Honeycomb Outdoor Throw Pillows, $50 for set of two
- AllSmiles Linen Outdoor Pillow Covers, $12 for set of two
- Ball & Cast Concrete Stool End Table, $92
Best Pool Accessories
If you're looking for some more budget-friendly ways to upgrade your space, a fun pool float or some high-quality towels are the way to go. This glittery pool float is beloved by thousands of shoppers because it's super cute, comfortable, and easy to inflate. Similarly, this towel set is so soft and absorbent, one customer said it's "probably better than the towels [at] five-star hotels and resorts."
- CoTa Global Inflatable Pool Float, $13 (originally $15)
- Jml Set of Six Microfiber Pool Towels, $48
- Intex Canopy Pool Float, $153
- Allamrcu 4-in-1 Hammock Inflatable Pool Float, $24 (originally $28)
- Black & White Set of Two Brazilian Beach Towels, $60
