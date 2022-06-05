The 20 Best Summer Staples to Shop From Amazon's New Arrivals Section, According to a Travel Writer
As someone who shops for a living, I'm on Amazon pretty much every day, searching for the latest and greatest pieces the mega-retailer has to offer. One of my favorite sections to find new fashion finds that haven't already exploded all over social media is its New Arrivals section. There are currently more than 4,000 brand new summer essentials in the storefront, including flowy maxi dresses, comfortable sandals, stylish sunglasses, and so much more.
Sorting through all the new launches can feel overwhelming for even the most expert shoppers, so I did the hard work for you and scoured through the entire section to find the 20 best summer travel staples that deserve a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe.
Whether you're looking for a new travel bag, lightweight basics, supportive sneakers or a protective sun hat, there's something on this list for just about everyone. Perhaps best of all, everything is under $100, and prices start at just $10, so you can give your summer wardrobe a much-needed refresh without emptying your wallet prior to vacation. Keep reading to shop all our top picks below, or scroll through the entire New Arrivals section for yourself here.
Best Summer Clothing
If you're looking for some brightly printed pieces to liven up your closet, check out this under-$40 boho-inspired maxi dress or this vacation-ready one-shoulder top that is less than $20. Or, if you need some simple basics that will pair perfectly with everything else you already own, you may want to grab a few of these cute and comfy rib-knit cropped tank tops. They start at just $10 apiece, so you can stock up on multiple colors.
- Zesica Boho Maxi Dress, $40
- Grace Karin Drawstring Trousers, $30
- Berryou Sleeveless Rib-Knit Tank, from $10
- Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit, $33
- Donicomi One-Shoulder Top, from $18
Best Summer Shoes
The New Arrivals section is full of supportive and comfortable shoes too. We love these braided Cushionaire sandals because the classic design will look good with everything from dresses to jeans, and they won't break the bank at just $40. We're also obsessed with these ultra-cushioned cloud slides (Psst, I actually have a similar pair that I love) and these super supportive, bouncy running shoes (they're on sale for less than $30 right now), both of which will keep your feet happy this summer.
- Cushionaire Neptune Braided Sandal, $40
- Tisgotan Cloud Slides, $23
- Vertundy Square Slides, $20
- Suokeni Running Shoes, $30 (originally $40)
- Top Moda Block Heels, $29
Best Summer Accessories
And don't forget to check out the wide variety of summery accessories in the section. If you like to bring stylish yet affordable pieces on vacations, so you won't be too upset if they get lost or broken while you're away, check out these $10 hoop earrings and these $24 sunnies. Also, be sure to add a straw hat or a wide brim visor to your collection this summer to keep your face protected from harmful UV rays.
- Lvioe Rectangle Sunglasses, $24
- Xingchao Hoop Earrings, $10
- Rainflowwer Straw Bucket Hat, $33
- Ocerave Polarized Aviator Sunglasses 2-Pack, $16 (originally $20)
- Sninm Wide Brim Visor, $21
Best Summer Bags
In need of a new handbag this summer? The New Arrivals section has you covered. This anti-theft backpack makes the perfect travel bag, and this straw crossbody bag will elevate all your summer outfits. And while you may think an option from a celeb-approved handbag line would cost hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars, but you can snag this JW Pei shoulder bag for just $70.
- JW Pei Small Saddle Bag, $70
- House of Want Shoulder Bag, $88
- Trendeology Straw Top Handle Bag, $45 (originally $50)
- Highyu Woven Bag, $33
- TcIFE Anti-Theft Backpack, $31 (originally $33)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.