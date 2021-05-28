The 30 Best Memorial Day Deals on Amazon for Travelers 

From luggage sets to comfy sneakers, there’s something for everyone.
By Jayla Andrulonis
May 28, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and you may be celebrating somewhere outside of your own backyard this year. Yes, that means that travel is back. And while we may be more than ready for its return, the dusty luggage that you retired to the back of the closet for the past year may not be. 

Thankfully, Amazon just discounted dozens of travel essentials for all your upcoming summer adventures and beyond. From luggage sets and laptop backpacks to packable storage cubes, there's something for every type of traveler marked down in the retailer's Memorial Day weekend sale

Related: The Best Luggage Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend

In the spirit of out with the old and in with the new, why not replace the luggage you've been using for the last decade with a sleek Samsonite 3-piece set while it's $170 off? For any recent graduates in your life, these half-off carry-on bags in fun colors make a great gift. And because chances are your neck pillow and in-flight essentials may have gone MIA over the last year, this sale is the perfect opportunity to set yourself up for comfort for all your upcoming trips. 

Of course, traveling does still look a little different as we adjust to the new normal. You can take advantage of the deals on disposable face masks and UV light-cleaning devices to abide by airline protocols and keep your phone germ-free, respectively. 

If you, like us, missed travel so much you may just forgo your noise-cancelling headphones on your next flight to get the full "baby crying on the plane" experience, this sale is for you. 

Below, check out the best deals for travelers available on Amazon this Memorial Day weekend.

Best Luggage Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Backpack and Bag Deals 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Travel Organization Deals 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Travel Essentials Deals  

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com