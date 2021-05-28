The 30 Best Memorial Day Deals on Amazon for Travelers
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and you may be celebrating somewhere outside of your own backyard this year. Yes, that means that travel is back. And while we may be more than ready for its return, the dusty luggage that you retired to the back of the closet for the past year may not be.
Thankfully, Amazon just discounted dozens of travel essentials for all your upcoming summer adventures and beyond. From luggage sets and laptop backpacks to packable storage cubes, there's something for every type of traveler marked down in the retailer's Memorial Day weekend sale.
In the spirit of out with the old and in with the new, why not replace the luggage you've been using for the last decade with a sleek Samsonite 3-piece set while it's $170 off? For any recent graduates in your life, these half-off carry-on bags in fun colors make a great gift. And because chances are your neck pillow and in-flight essentials may have gone MIA over the last year, this sale is the perfect opportunity to set yourself up for comfort for all your upcoming trips.
Of course, traveling does still look a little different as we adjust to the new normal. You can take advantage of the deals on disposable face masks and UV light-cleaning devices to abide by airline protocols and keep your phone germ-free, respectively.
If you, like us, missed travel so much you may just forgo your noise-cancelling headphones on your next flight to get the full "baby crying on the plane" experience, this sale is for you.
Below, check out the best deals for travelers available on Amazon this Memorial Day weekend.
Best Luggage Deals
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carry-On, $120 (originally $180)
- Samsonite Winfield Hardside 24-inch, $142 (originally $210)
- American Tourister Belle Voyage Hardside 28-inch, $75 (originally $170)
- Rockland Softside 2-Piece Luggage Set, $44 (originally $80)
- Delsey Paris Hardside Luggage 21-inch Carry-On, $180 (originally $520)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 3-Piece Set, $400 (originally $570)
Best Backpack and Bag Deals
- Tumi Alpha Bravo Davis Laptop Backpack, $300 (originally $375)
- SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack, $80 (originally $100)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Quilted Chelsea Backpack, $50 (originally $80)
- London Fog Knightsbridge 44-inch Garment Bag, $176 (originally $220)
- OrrinSports Black Leather Travel Fanny Pack, $20 (originally $24)
- Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag, $51 (originally $60)
Best Travel Organization Deals
- Vagreez Travel Packing Cubes, $22 (originally $31)
- Relavel Travel Makeup Case, $19 (originally $30)
- Nishel Large Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag, $20 (originally $26)
- 16-Pack Travel Toiletries Set, $14 (originally $23)
- Samsonite 4-in-1 Packing Cubes, $30 (originally $36)
- Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Bag, $32 (originally $35)
Best Travel Essentials Deals
- Samsung Electronics Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer, $28 (originally $50)
- Iniu Portable Charger, $24 (originally $28)
- LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle, $37 (originally $50)
- Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale, $13 (originally $16)
- BlueHills Travel Blanket and Pillow, $22 (originally $30)
- Ultimate NeckSnug Moldable Sleep Kit, $14 (originally $17)
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
- Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $40 (originally $65)
- Columbia Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Shoe, $75 (originally $100)
- Chaco Women's Zcloud X2 Sandal, $77 (originally $100)
- Ray-Ban Rb3029 Aviator Sunglasses, $136 (originally $170)
- Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $110 (originally $135)
- Prettygarden Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets, $31 (originally $37)
