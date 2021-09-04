The Best Luggage and Travel Gear Deals on Amazon for Labor Day Weekend — Here Are Our Favorites
Whether you're preparing for an upcoming trip or would like to update your luggage collection while you're still staying close to home, Labor Day weekend is a great time to buy suitcases and travel gear, especially on Amazon. Plenty of products are deeply discounted , including the luggage section, and you can save well over 30 percent on many best-selling and top-rated items.
There are dozens of discounts on suitcases, duffels, backpacks, and travel accessories on Amazon right now, such as durable hardside carry-ons, spacious softside checked bags, and packable duffels. Some of our favorite brands, like Travelpro, Samsonite, and Delsey Paris are all included in the sale, so you won't want to miss these deals if you're in the market for new luggage.
Keep reading for some of the best luggage deals you can shop for Labor Day weekend 2021.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Carry-On 19-Inch Suitcase
Travelpro is a shopper- and editor-loved brand that was designed with flight crews in mind. This 19-inch soft-sided suitcase is a great carry-on with thousands of five-star ratings. It's made with water- and stain-resistant material, and adds two inches of extra space with a zippered expansion.
Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On 20-Inch Suitcase
This durable hardside suitcase is made with a polycarbonate shell with a textured finish that helps resist scratches. It also has four 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and a push-button locking handle, all of which make the suitcase easy to carry through airports, city streets, and more.
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On 21 Inch Suitcase
This lightweight and hardy suitcase is made with a 100 percent polycarbonate shell that resists cracks. The interior compartments, including zippered pockets and web straps, will help you stay organized while you travel, especially when you're packing for a short trip.
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage Checked-Medium 24-Inch Suitcase
This sleek checked suitcase is great for longer trips, since it has plenty of interior space and offers an extra 1.5 inches with a zippered expansion. 360-degree spinner wheels and a push-button adjustable handle also make it easy to maneuver.
Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Medium 25-Inch Suitcase
This softside checked suitcase is great for longer trips, since it has plenty of interior and exterior pockets that will keep you organized, including a garment bag and toiletry bag. The suitcase also has heavy-duty zippers, an exterior water- and stain-resistant coating, and spinner wheels.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels Checked-Large 28-Inch Suitcase
Samsonite is known for its durable hardside luggage, and this expandable checked suitcase is no exception. It features a TSA-approved lock, 360-degree spinner wheels, and interior organizational partitions.
Fila 26-inch Lightweight Rolling Duffel Bag
This rolling duffel bag is impressively spacious, with a large main compartment, as well as several zippered exterior pockets for easy access to your belongings. The bag also features an inline skate wheel system that makes it easy to maneuver.
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Foldable Weekender Bag
This duffel is spacious enough for a weekend trip, with convenient features like a laundry and shoe compartment and luggage sleeve. It also folds down to just 10.6 inches by 9.4 inches, making it easy to pack if you're looking to bring an extra bag on trips.
KROSER Travel Laptop Backpack
If you're traveling with a laptop or tablets, a backpack with a special padded compartment for tech items is a must. This backpack from KROSER is impressively spacious and sturdy, since it can hold a 17-inch laptop and is made from water-resistant fabric. It also has a built-in USB port that makes charging your devices while on the go a breeze.
FENGDONG 40L Waterproof Lightweight Hiking, Camping, and Travel Backpack
A good hiking backpack should be lightweight, water-resistant, and made from durable materials that will resist tears. This affordable pack has a spacious 40-liter capacity, which is easy to organize with a variety of pockets and compartments. It's also comfortable to carry with padded shoulder straps made with ventilated mesh.
