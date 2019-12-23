This Waterproof E-reader Has Over 9,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

A good book (or several) is a travel must-have, but if you prefer to pack light, an e-reader is the way to go. Luckily, this year's update of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has even more convenient features that make it the perfect travel companion to throw in your carry-on bag. And right now, you can save $30 on the device on Amazon.

The Kindle Paperwhite is both lightweight and waterproof, so whether you're at the pool or the beach, you can bring your favorite book with you without fear of getting wet.

This version is the lightest and thinnest Kindle Paperwhite yet, making it easier than ever to travel with. The new waterproof feature allows the device to withstand up to 60 minutes of immersion in two meters of fresh water.

It has a glare-free display that gives the effect of reading real paper even in bright sunlight. The built-in adjustable light allows you to read comfortably indoors and outdoors, day or night. Another travel bonus: a single battery charge lasts weeks. And if you prefer audiobooks, you can connect your Audible membership to the device and easily switch between reading and listening with Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

Amazon shoppers love the Kindle Paperwhite — it even has over 9,000 five-star reviews on the site.

"This is the best Kindle ever. If you are searching for a great reading device then this is the one you want," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper commented on the upgrades on this version of the device. "This Kindle is lighter and thinner than the last generation, noticeably so. The flat edge to edge screen is an improvement in feel and makes it much easier to clean. It still has an excellent non-glare screen that I love for reading outdoors."

