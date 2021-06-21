The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Is the Best Way to Read on Vacation - and It's $50 Off for Prime Day
If you're looking to upgrade your reading game this summer, now's the perfect time to shop the Amazon Kindle, since the best-selling e-reader is currently on sale for Prime Day. From now until June 22, you can shop the Kindle Paperwhite for $80, down from its original price of $130.
The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof (making it ideal for reading by the beach or pool) and compatible with Audible. Plus, it has a 300 ppi glare-free display and a battery that lasts weeks on a single charge. It's available in ad-supported and ad-free versions, with 8GB or 32GB storage, and shoppers can choose from four colors. It's also the thinnest, lightest Kindle yet, coming in at 0.3 inches thick.
So, whether you're planning to carry this e-reader on your daily commute or take it your next trip to the beach, you can be sure that it's durable enough to keep up with you without taking up too much space in your bag.
To buy: Kindle Paperwhite, amazon.com, $80 (originally $130)
Amazon shoppers rave about this e-reader for everyday use and travel. "I love the Kindle Paperwhite. Lightweight, easy to take with you, easy to read in sunlight," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized how easy it was to adjust to a Kindle after reading hard copy books. "[I] was certain that I preferred to hold an actual book in my hand - I love to read. Then, [COVID-19] struck and my used bookstore closed for awhile, then opened with shortened hours and limited times to return books. It was no longer convenient to return books and shop for new [ones]. So, I gave in and purchased a Kindle. I borrow books from my local library through Libby and couldn't be more pleased with the process of reading with my Kindle. Great features, long battery life!"
