The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Is the Best Way to Read on Vacation - and It's $50 Off for Prime Day

Another shopper emphasized how easy it was to adjust to a Kindle after reading hard copy books. "[I] was certain that I preferred to hold an actual book in my hand - I love to read. Then, [COVID-19] struck and my used bookstore closed for awhile, then opened with shortened hours and limited times to return books. It was no longer convenient to return books and shop for new [ones]. So, I gave in and purchased a Kindle. I borrow books from my local library through Libby and couldn't be more pleased with the process of reading with my Kindle. Great features, long battery life!"