Amazon's New 'Getaway' Section Has Everything You Need to Turn Your Home Into a 5-star Hotel
No matter if you've chosen to travel over the last year or not, we know one thing: Sometimes nothing is better than a staycation. While usually a staycation refers to vacationing locally, you can "travel" from home, too. To help set the scene, Amazon's new Home Getaway storefront has everything you need to transform your space into a five-star destination.
The storefront is filled with products and furniture that are designed to recreate the hotel experience at home. It's split into four spaces, including the bedroom, bathroom, living room and bar area, and outdoor lounge.
The bedroom section is filled with best-selling bedding, lighting, nightstands, bed frames, and even wallpaper. One of the most notable items is the Mellanni sheet set, which has a stunning 188,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. The high-quality sheets are made with brushed microfiber and come in 13 sizes and 44 colors. Shoppers say they're the ″most comfortable sheets″ they've experienced outside of a hotel room.
The bathroom section has everything you need to elevate your everyday experience into a "spa day" thanks to luxe towels, statement mirrors, and sleek accessories. There are tons of organization products like wicker baskets and glass canisters to arrange essentials that otherwise might be hiding in your cabinets or closets. Customers highly recommend upgrading your towels to this cotton set that has over 11,000 five-star ratings and compare them to designer towels, claiming they're "very soft, absorbent."
Even if you don't have a bar area in your home, the living section can easily help you create a mini space crafted especially for entertaining. Filled with bar carts and barware, wall art, and statement chairs, shoppers can easily put together a space that feels like a home away from home. People love this rolling bar cart that "doesn't take much space and has plenty of storage." One customer said it looks "very nice and elegant" and is a "go-to" in their dining room.
If you're feeling inspired to take a vacation right at home, we don't blame you. Shop everything in Amazon's Home Getaway storefront here.