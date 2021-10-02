Amazon's New 'Getaway' Section Has Everything You Need to Turn Your Home Into a 5-star Hotel

Even if you don't have a bar area in your home, the living section can easily help you create a mini space crafted especially for entertaining. Filled with bar carts and barware, wall art, and statement chairs, shoppers can easily put together a space that feels like a home away from home. People love this rolling bar cart that "doesn't take much space and has plenty of storage." One customer said it looks "very nice and elegant" and is a "go-to" in their dining room.