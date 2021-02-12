Amazon Just Launched a Curated Home Collection of Small Space Solutions — What to Shop Before It Sells Out

By Madeline Diamond
February 12, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Since we're all still spending more time at home than usual, there's no better time to get organized so you can actually enjoy your space. Why not get ahead of the spring cleaning rush and start organizing your home right now? It is where you'll be spending much of your time for the foreseeable future, after all. Luckily, Amazon just launched a curated collection of home goods from a wide variety of brands, all of which offer organizational solutions for small spaces.

Related: How to Make Your Home Feel Bigger and More Comfortable During Quarantine (Video)

After combing through the collection, which is is organized by room (entryway, living room, kitchen, dining space, and bedroom), we found several helpful products that will be sure to spruce up any small living space, making staying at home a bit more comfortable, stylish, and certainly more organized. A modular closet organizer shelf, for example, is perfect for those who want to streamline their clothing storage space, and it would even be perfect for someone who doesn't have a closet (as a New York City-dweller, I've been there). You'll also find a plug-in pendant lamp, which you can hang from your ceiling, freeing up extra space on your bedside table while still providing necessary light. And a round up of storage solutions wouldn't be complete without a stylish storage bin that doubles as a piece of decor.

Keep reading for our favorite small space solutions available on Amazon right now, from tables with hidden storage to shelves that do double duty. And check out Amazon's full curation here.

mDesign Modular Closet Organizer System

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $65

Household Essentials Barrel Storage Tub

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $105

Globe Electric 1-light Plug-in Exposed Pendant

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $16

Rivet Industrial Shelving and Plug-in Wall Sconce

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $74

WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $156

Simplihome Rectangle Industrial Side Table

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $94 (originally $100)

YouCopia StoreMore Rack Expandable Cookware Organizer

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Secura Knife Block Magnetic Universal Knives Holder

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com