Amazon Just Launched a Curated Home Collection of Small Space Solutions — What to Shop Before It Sells Out

After combing through the collection, which is is organized by room (entryway, living room, kitchen, dining space, and bedroom), we found several helpful products that will be sure to spruce up any small living space, making staying at home a bit more comfortable, stylish, and certainly more organized. A modular closet organizer shelf, for example, is perfect for those who want to streamline their clothing storage space, and it would even be perfect for someone who doesn't have a closet (as a New York City-dweller, I've been there). You'll also find a plug-in pendant lamp, which you can hang from your ceiling, freeing up extra space on your bedside table while still providing necessary light. And a round up of storage solutions wouldn't be complete without a stylish storage bin that doubles as a piece of decor.