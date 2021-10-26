Amazon Just Launched Its Holiday Gift Guide — Here Are Our Top Picks
As the holiday season looms closer, it's time to get going on seasonal shopping. No matter who you're shopping for, you can probably find what you're looking for on Amazon. The site just launched its annual holiday gift guide, and we've rounded up our favorite items from across a variety of categories to help streamline your shopping experience.
Amazon is a one-stop-shop for holiday gifts, whether you're looking for cozy pajamas and slippers for your mom, a stylish sweatsuit for a teenage relative, or a beauty gift set for your best friend. Amazon's holiday gift guide includes many curated categories to help you find the perfect gift, such as "Gifts for the Jet Setting" for travel-themed presents, "Gifts That Bring Peace" that includes wellness products, and "Gifts for Adventurers," which features outdoorsy items. You can also shop for stocking stuffers, luxury gifts, and gifts by price.
If you're looking for a gift for an avid baker, you can't go wrong with a top-rated kitchen appliance, like this Cuisinart stand mixer. The mixer comes in 12 beautiful colors, such as periwinkle and coral, as well as classic cream and silver, so you'll be sure to find something that fits your loved one's style. Coffee lovers will be happy to receive the gift of a good cup of joe, thanks to this stylish and functional Bodum pour-over coffee maker, which is currently on sale for just $20 (although it looks far more expensive). As far as fashion goes, Amazon has plenty of chic yet affordable sweaters and winter jackets that make great gifts, plus cozy pajamas and warm socks that make stellar stocking stuffers.
For shoppers looking for a gift for the travel-lover on their holiday shopping list, Amazon also has you covered, too. Noise-cancelling headphones, RFID-blocking wallets, and packing cubes all make convenient yet much appreciated gifts, especially if the recipient has a big trip coming up.
Keep reading for our top picks from Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide, including clothing, footwear, beauty products, home goods, and travel gear.
Clothing & Footwear Gifts
- Heartnice Button Up Pajama Set for Women, from $20
- Ugg Women's Tasman Slippers, $100
- Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie, from $27
- Joyca & Co. 3-5 Women's Winter Crew Socks, $14 (originally $19)
Beauty Gifts
- Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, $39 (originally $49)
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels, $15
- L'occitane Happy Hands Trio Set, $29
- Lacette Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, $20
Home Gifts
- Cuisinart SM-50TQ Stand Mixer, $250
- Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker, $20 (originally $28)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, $190
- GRC Mini Projector, $70
Travel Gifts
- Fossil Women's Logan Faux Leather RFID-blocking Wallet, $69 (originally $90)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $279
- Pxwaxpy Portable Charger Power Bank, $27
- Mossio 7 Set Packing Cubes, from $16
