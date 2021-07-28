No Solo Trip Is Complete Without a Beautiful, Leather-bound Travel Journal — and We Found the Perfect One

Anytime I've gone on a trip unaccompanied by a notebook in which to document what I discover, see, feel, etc., it ends up being something of a missed opportunity for me later on. When I think back on or share my adventures, I'm typically left with only a few photos (I try not to constantly have my phone out) and my memory. But the times I've had a notebook on hand tended to be much more fulfilling. My theory is that by journaling how I felt in a certain place or quickly sketching something I saw, I am processing my travels in multiple ways, which helps ingrain these experiences into my mind as the incredible moments they were.