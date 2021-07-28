No Solo Trip Is Complete Without a Beautiful, Leather-bound Travel Journal — and We Found the Perfect One
Anytime I've gone on a trip unaccompanied by a notebook in which to document what I discover, see, feel, etc., it ends up being something of a missed opportunity for me later on. When I think back on or share my adventures, I'm typically left with only a few photos (I try not to constantly have my phone out) and my memory. But the times I've had a notebook on hand tended to be much more fulfilling. My theory is that by journaling how I felt in a certain place or quickly sketching something I saw, I am processing my travels in multiple ways, which helps ingrain these experiences into my mind as the incredible moments they were.
All this to say, a good journal is now a vital travel companion for me. If you haven't tried this type of travel before or are simply looking for a new notebook to replace a previous one that's been filled, I've found an ideal first (or next) option. Small in size (it's 5 by 7 inches), sturdy in craftsmanship, and unique in design, the Soothi Zodiac Travel Journal is compact enough for light packing and able to handle some wear and tear
Available in 12 constellation designs for all zodiac signs, this handmade leather journal also makes a great personalized gift for travelers. If you (or your recipient) are more into sketching than writing, the journal's unlined, recycled cotton paper is well-suited as a blank canvas for drawings, too. With a front and back cover made from repurposed leather, it has a tough yet soft binding that's hand-stitched and glued to the interior papers for extra resilience. Plus, the leather's personalized etchings make it easily recognizable in the event that it's misplaced and ends up in a lost-and-found bin, or you're traveling with multiple other journaling jetsetters.
The seller of this Amazon Handmade product has partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit focused on global reforestation. Partial proceeds from each purchase of a zodiac journal (and some of the brand's other journal styles) will be used to plant a tree. In keeping with this effort, Soothi's journals are made with tree-free paper that use cotton as an alternative.
Don't wait until your next trip — grab this handmade, leather-bound travel notebook from Amazon for $40.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
