Amazon Has a Secret Section for Golfers Stocked With Bags, Clubs, and Balls Starting at Just $12

And the best part is, most of it is on sale.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore

Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor for Travel + Leisure with a deep passion for travel. She has been covering lifestyle topics spanning across the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals for three years. With an extensive background in e-commerce and shopping trends, she has created in-depth product round-ups and deal guides for InStyle, RealSimple, Health, Shape, Food & Wine, Byrdie and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, you can find her testing products for articles, watching YouTube tutorials, or scouring social media for the latest must-have gadget.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon golf
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Summer golf season is still in full swing (pun intended), and there's no better time to upgrade your gear than before your next trip to the course. Not sure where to pick up the essentials? Well, Amazon is here to help. The retailer actually has a hidden storefront dedicated to golf gear that's fully stocked with everything from top-rated club sets to sleek apparel and reliable travel bags. You'll also find game-enhancing accessories like range finders, gloves, and ball and club cleaning sets, plus high-performing footwear for men and women.

Now, there are thousands of golf items featured in the Amazon golf storefront, and we know that scrolling through that many products can be overwhelming. That's why we curated the best finds to make your shopping as stress-free as possible. We made sure to include the best-selling Orlimar Pitch and Putt Golf Bag, as well as the popular Callaway Strata Men's Complete Golf Club Set. Avid golfers will also be delighted to see the Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Set on the list, which is also joined by the brand's fan-favorite Izzo Golf Range Finder.

Over in the apparel category, you can refresh your wardrobe with stylish picks from Under Armour, Puma, and more. There are plenty of crisp polos, pants, shorts, and skirts for men and women available. And of course, you'll need a fresh pair of golf shoes to tie the outfit together. The Amazon golf storefront has the best-selling Adidas Men's Tech Response Golf Shoes and Adidas Women's Summervent Spikeless Golf Shoes ready to purchase, plus other top-rated footwear from Puma and Skechers.

And, the best part is, most of these must-have products are discounted. You can score up to 50 percent off when you shop now. So, what are you waiting for? Explore the MVPs from the Amazon golf storefront that will have you and your game looking and feeling sharp.

Golf Balls

Amazon golf
Courtesy of Amazon

Golf Clubs & Sets

Amazon golf
Courtesy of Amazon

Golf Bags

Amazon golf
Courtesy of Amazon

Golf Gear and Travel Accessories

Amazon golf
Courtesy of Amazon

Golf Apparel

Amazon golf
Courtesy of Amazon

Golf Shoes

Amazon golf
Courtesy of Amazon
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day's Best Golf Deals Include Markdowns on Everything From Bags and Clubs to Shoes and Apparel
Amazon golf sale
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 35 Best Deals
golf supplies
The 18 Best Prime Day Deals on Golf Gear You Can Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day travel items
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon's 50 Best Travel Gear and Accessories for Prime Day
Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
The 42 Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals to Shop Right Now
Golf Shoes
The Most Comfortable Golf Shoes of 2022, According to Experts
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the 60 Best Deals for Travelers
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals
60 Can't-miss Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear to Shop Before Prime Day Starts
Zappos July 4 Comfy Shoe Sale
The 42 Best Comfortable Shoes That Are Still on Sale From Zappos During 4th of July Weekend
Post Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, but the Deals Are Still Going Strong — Here Are the 25 Best
early memorial day deals
The 31 Best Early Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop on Amazon
comfortable shoe storefront
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Stocked With Comfortable, Shopper-loved Sneakers
shoes, golf bag
The 9 Best Golf Deals to Shop From Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
hiking camping gear memorial day sale
The 39 Best Hiking and Camping Gear Deals to Shop on Memorial Day Weekend
REI July 4 Sale
The 28 Best Deals From REI's Massive Fourth of July Weekend Sale