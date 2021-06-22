Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lets You Stream All Your Favorite Shows - and It's 50% Off This Prime Day
If you're looking for a convenient way to watch all your favorite programs from different streaming services, chances are, you've researched media sticks. There are a variety of options out there, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a best-seller with incredible reviews. Even better, it's 50% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $25.
The Fire TV Stick 4K allows users to browse thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps, from Netflix and Prime Video to YouTube and HBO Max. It also provides brilliant picture quality, with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. All you have to do is connect the device to your TV's HDMI port, plug it into a wall outlet, and connect to the internet. It also comes with an easy-to-use remote, so it's never been simpler to browse apps and find your favorite movies and TV shows.
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $50)
With over 533,000 five-star reviews (yes, you read that right), customers agree that the Fire TV Stick is a home media must-have. "I love this thing! I can watch Prime video, Hulu, Netflix, and a really good selection of free apps. Easy to use, Alexa works great when we are looking for a specific movie. It checks all my downloaded apps for whatever you ask. I'm considering canceling my $200 a month cable, and just keeping Wi-Fi," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper said, "My only regret with this Fire TV Stick is that I waited so long to buy it."
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.