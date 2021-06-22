Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lets You Stream All Your Favorite Shows - and It's 50% Off This Prime Day

The Fire TV Stick 4K allows users to browse thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps, from Netflix and Prime Video to YouTube and HBO Max. It also provides brilliant picture quality, with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. All you have to do is connect the device to your TV's HDMI port, plug it into a wall outlet, and connect to the internet. It also comes with an easy-to-use remote, so it's never been simpler to browse apps and find your favorite movies and TV shows.