Amazon Explore Experiences Are 50% Off Ahead of Black Friday
If you have a perpetual sense of wanderlust, you're probably always searching for ways to feel as if you're traveling even when you're stuck at home. Luckily, Amazon offers a wide variety of virtual tours from around the world, allowing you to get a sense of a new destination without ever leaving your couch. And right now, Amazon Explore Experiences are 50 percent off until November 29. If you're still looking for the perfect holiday gift for the avid traveler in your life, you won't want to miss out on this deal.
Amazon Explore Experiences offer international travel experiences that dive deep into art, architecture, and local culture, all of which are available to enjoy from home. Take a virtual tour of Paris, for example, if you've always dreamed of visiting the city of lights. If you're an animal lover, you can take an in-depth virtual tour of a wildlife rescue ranch in Costa Rica, complete with an up-close look at sloths, spider monkeys, and more. Experiences are offered in both group and private sessions, and a scheduling tool on Amazon's site will help you pick a time that works with your time zone.
Amazon reviewers rave about these virtual experiences, emphasizing that they're great for those who love to travel and learn about new places. One reviewer praised an up-close virtual tour of the The Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Jose, Costa Rica. The tour "is a fantastic experience for any armchair adventurer or animal enthusiast," they wrote. "You'll feel instantly transported to Costa Rica as you get up close and personal with sloths both adult and baby, six different kinds of toucans, monkeys, parrots, and much more."
Another reviewer complimented their informative guide on a virtual tour of Paris. "Our host was exceptional," they wrote. "She gave us a very entertaining and educational virtual experience of Paris in English and in [French], as if we were there in-person."
Keep reading for some of our favorite Amazon Explore Experiences that are on sale right now.
Visit the Colosseum and Imperial Forum in Rome
Get the full Roman experience at home with this virtual tour that focuses on the Colosseum and Imperial Forum. Your guide will teach you about the history of ancient Rome while you appreciate the art and architecture of these historic sites.
To buy: amazon.com, from $10 (originally from $20)
Get Up-close With Wild Animals in Costa Rica
Animal lovers will want to book this tour of the Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Jose, Costa Rica, ASAP. The tour will take you through the ranch, introducing viewers to macaws, sloths, spider monkeys, and more native wildlife.
To buy: amazon.com, from $4 (originally from $8)
Tokyo Shopping Spree Tour
If you've always wanted to explore Tokyo, you can do just that without leaving your couch thanks to this virtual tour. Take in the city sights, which will bring you through locally-loved shops, including boutiques that sell stationery, kitchenware, and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $36)
Paris City of Lights Sightseeing Tour
If you consider yourself a Francophile, you'll want to check out this virtual tour of Paris, France. You'll get an up-close view of the Louvre, the Palais-Royal, and the Paris Opera House, so you'll be able to appreciate the city's stunning architecture and history.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)
Argentine Cookies Cooking Class
For the avid baker, opt for this private cooking class that will teach you how to make Alfajores, a traditional Argentinian treat. This one-on-one experience will give you a taste of Argentinian culture while you make a dessert that your whole family will love.
To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $21)
