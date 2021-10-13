Amazon Shoppers Love This Spa-quality Bathrobe — and It's Just $25 on Amazon

The Amazon Essentials Full-length Waffle Robe is made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester that's both breathable and absorbent, making it a versatile option for any season. With a full-length fit that's designed to hit around the mid-calf area, it has long sleeves, a tie closure, and two deep pockets at the waist. It's available in three color combinations — black, navy, and pink — each with a stylish touch of white piping on the collar, sleeves, and pockets. The robe comes in sizes XS to XXL, and while many customers confirm that it runs true to size, others recommend sizing down if you prefer something a little more fitted.