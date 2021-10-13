Amazon Shoppers Love This Spa-quality Bathrobe — and It's Just $25 on Amazon
One of the best parts of staying at a hotel or visiting a spa is getting to wrap yourself up in a cozy bathrobe and lounge for hours. But luckily, you can still enjoy that feeling at home thanks to the abundance of high-quality robes on the market, including plush versions ideal for wintertime and sleek waffle-weave options that you can enjoy year round.
We found a luxurious yet affordable robe on Amazon that'll keep you warm while lounging around the house (and might even make you feel like you're on vacation).And at just $25, you may want to buy one for yourself and add a few extras to your cart as a thoughtful holiday gift for nearly anyone on your list this year.
The Amazon Essentials Full-length Waffle Robe is made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester that's both breathable and absorbent, making it a versatile option for any season. With a full-length fit that's designed to hit around the mid-calf area, it has long sleeves, a tie closure, and two deep pockets at the waist. It's available in three color combinations — black, navy, and pink — each with a stylish touch of white piping on the collar, sleeves, and pockets. The robe comes in sizes XS to XXL, and while many customers confirm that it runs true to size, others recommend sizing down if you prefer something a little more fitted.
Amazon shoppers rave about this bathrobe, giving it nearly 3,000 five-star ratings with an impressive 4.7 average rating. "This robe is fantastic," one reviewer wrote. "[It] reminds me of something one would wear at a spa."
Plenty of owners also complimented the ultra-comfortable texture. "It is so soft and absorbs water like nobody's business," they wrote. Another reviewer said the robe is the "perfect weight for spring/summer weather."
If you're in the market for a soft and stylish bathrobe that'll make you feel like you're staying in a glamorous hotel suite without ever having to leave the house, you'll want to check out this $25 option from Amazon. And while you're at it, you should probably consider adding on a pair of cozy slippers to complete the look.
